5 reasons why not to use social networks

The first one is related to your own peace of mind. If you belong to a social network, you should always be aware of communicate something to your followers. If you go a long time without posting anything, people will lose interest in following you. Yes, social media is a kind of slavery. Not being part of them avoids having to be aware of having to publish something. You don’t always feel like doing it.

In the same way, social networks make us spend time watching them. Many times we are not doing anything productive, we begin to review the walls of our friends and of see content that is not giving us anything new. In short, they waste our time. If this is your case and you think you have lost control, it is best to unsubscribe and spend all that time doing other types of tasks. Or simply, dedicate it to doing nothing.

Social media is also a major distraction. For those people who are preparing an opposition or are in a delicate moment of studies, social networks are very dangerous. Without the risk of wanting to be very radical, deleting them is not a bad option, but you can always take some time off temporarily. You can exclude yourself from them and come back later if you wish.

Be on social media too supposed to be exposed. This does not have to have any negative connotation, but not everyone is prepared for certain details to be aired or some photos or videos to be shown. What’s more, there are people who use social networks without any type of control and who pour content that can harm them.

We must always follow the same maxim, what you do not want to be known, never publish it on networks. There are places like Twitter where it is very easy to maintain a open war with any user and for any reason. If you do not know how to keep melee, it is best not to get into provocations.

Finally, social media apps they are not characterized by being light, they take up a lot of space and resources on our mobile devices. By not being part of any of them, you avoid having applications on your phone that do a lot of harm in battery management. It may seem like a fairly trivial matter, but going light always pays off. At least, if you want to keep your profile on social networks, but you don’t want to be so aware, the best measure is to delete them from your mobile device. You can always consult them when you sit in front of the computer.

Bonus track, privacy

These 5 reasons may have a very important point in this last aspect that we are going to talk about. There are social networks that have been characterized by bad habits in terms of privacy levels. Very famous was the case of Facebook, fined 5,000 million dollars in 2018 for the Cambridge Analytica scandal. What is the treatment of our data? Are you surprised to be continually bombarded by advertising? A person who appreciates their privacy, or who at least wants to keep them in good health, should consider whether being on social media is going to pay off or not. It is not intended to cast a negative image of them, Nor do you think about stopping using them. Simply, tell me if they are giving you something positive in your life or, if on the contrary, it is a slab from which to break free.