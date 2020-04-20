The documentary about Chicago Bulls from Michael Jordan ‘The Last Dance’ opens today in Spain through the Netflix video platform. In a great strategic maneuver, they decided to bring forward its premiere due to the coronavirus crisis, and many of us were waiting for this date to arrive to learn more about Jordan and his Bulls, about which many consider the best player and the best team in the basketball history.

We list below the 5 reasons why we believe that nobody should miss this documentary:

1. Michael Jordan

Little more to add. The best basketball player in history playing the last games with the Chicago Bulls jersey. The documentary is perfect to finally understand Jordan’s figure from within. Understand how he behaved in and out of the locker room with his colleagues and rivals, understand the keys to his success, the keys to his failures and, above all, understand him personally.

2. Season 1997/98

The documentary chronicles the most remembered victory for the Chicago Bulls. The one of the 97/98 season, in which the Finals played against a team that at the time seemed better than them, the Utah Jazz of John Stockton and Karl Malone. That sixth game that Phil Jackson’s had almost lost and that with an incredible performance by MJ in the last seconds ended the sixth ring, with the final one, it is brutal to be able to see it from within more than twenty years later.

3, Phil Jackson

The coach who was able to make Michael Jordan a champion. The man who was able to put into practice a game system never seen before, to mentalize his players to think they were the best, who made the Bulls great and then got another five rings with the Lakers. Seeing him at the zenith of his career, in those late 1990s, is fantastic.

4. ESPN

The documentary has been made in the first instance by ESPN, which is a guarantee when having been able to access all the images and recordings available of the mythical season that it narrates. That Netflix and the NBA are involved also guarantee audiovisual and content quality. Everything indicates that it is going to break audience records in the United States and abroad. More seeing the summaries that we have been able to see until today, the day of its world premiere.

5. 10 chapters

Being able to enjoy the history of Jordan and the Bulls in audiovisual format 22 years after the end of the 98 Finals is a joy. But being able to do it in 10 installments is even more. We can chew history slowly, step by step, chapter by chapter, so that it reaches us inside. Now, after so much waiting, there is only one thing left: Enjoy!

