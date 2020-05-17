Our current smartphones are fully optimized to be able to play the first generations of Pokémon. They could even be suitable for the remakes that the second and third generation have. This would lead us to: Why does Nintendo not take advantage and relaunch some of these titles? Could be a perfect opportunity to open servers between these games and create a community on Android and iOS. And most importantly, they could earn money from it.

Some have Nintendo consoles. Everyone has a smartphone.

The possibility of playing the first titles, or their remakes, on our mobile, just as we did the first time, would bring a large audience. And although Nintendo Switch is being a sales success for the company, the big N could take advantage of Android and iOS systems as a means to sell these games and thus, rekindle these generations and the Pokémon community grows in size. And surely on large scales.

Online community

Our mobile devices allow us to connect with our loved ones thanks to the use of mobile data or Wi-Fi. Therefore, Nintendo could open dedicated servers for the launch of these games, in the Google Store and App Store. Since, although much of the charm is the possibility to replay the stories, this could be done through emulators. However, if there was an option to special events, online fighting and exchanges, a large online community would be created around those who play these Pokémon on their phones.

Pokemon Sword and Shield

The new generation brought Pokémon Home. A very useful tool to save Pokémon and exchange them through the cloud. Launches on mobile devices would allow a large number of players to access this tool and in this way the community would increase even more, in addition to add more subscriptions to this service.

Nostalgia

We already know how Nintendo has been working in recent years. The key to their sales has also been, in part, thanks to this factor. The Nintendo family is made up of very traditional characters and associated with the first memories of experiences with consoles. As we have already seen with GTA San Andreas and its launch on mobile, this could be a perfect opportunity to sell a product that needs no development, just a good optimization.

Currently still playing

Surely you have seen more than one friend of yours play the traditional games of the saga through an emulator, either on PC or mobile. This demonstrates that good stories never die and years and years will pass and these classic games will continue to be present in our lives. Also, we all know that they make our way to work or university quite good, right?

Other Pokemon Items You Will Like