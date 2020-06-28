© Shutterstock

Losing weight can be more complicated in middle age, factors such as metabolism, stress and life changes have a significant influence.

Lose weight It’s one of the most relevant topics today, it is not only essential to feel good about ourselves, it is a important and determining aspect at health condition of all people. It is proven that enjoy a healthy body weight It is one of the best measures to prevent and combat all kinds of chronic and degenerative diseases, among which diseases such as diabetes, obesity, hypertension, fluid retention, kidney and liver diseases and a long list of conditions that stand out significantly impair the quality of life.

Based on the unmatched benefits that are related to losing weight, more and more people join various diets and trends to get the better and more effective results. However on many occasions despite efforts to lose weight are presented some complications; the good news is that there is a scientific reason that you most likely don’t know. Various studies and research papers They have verified an interesting fact: As we get older our bodies do not respond to the same way in the face of efforts to lose weight.

In fact, according to information released by Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality, the older we get, the more we gain weight; it is estimated that with each year naturally fulfilled there is a tendency to rise between £ 1 and £ 2 per year. At first glance, a very small increase may result, however long-term can lead to significant weight gain and in some cases it is a clear path to obesity, a condition that is determined by a Body Mass Index (BMI) greater than 30.

It turns out that the incidence of obesity is activated from the age of 20 and every time it increases more reaching the highest risk between 40 and 59 years of age, later after 60 years slightly decrease. It is worth mentioning that this is not a rulethat is to say there are many additional factors involved in being overweight; body weight is directly influenced by aspects such as genetic makeup, level of physical activity and of course the type of feeding.

What happens to weight loss after 40?

1. You are likely to experience muscle loss

The amount of lean muscle naturally, from 30 years naturally begins to decrease from 3 to 8% per decade this process is called sarcopenia. Moreover certain age conditions among which stand out conditions such as arthritis, cardiovascular conditions, obesity, diabetes, hypertension, or surgeryprovoke muscle losses which are largely derived from the inactivity. The sum of these two factors cause a decrease significant muscle mass, but cumulative; you are probably wondering why this loss of muscle is important in weight, the answer is simple lean muscle uses more calories than fat. Unless train constantly with weights to keep and build muscle, the body will need less calories every day and if you continue consuming the same calories that it does 20 years is likely to gain weight. That is why various specialists agree on the importance of doing caloric adjustments according to our age and lifestyle.

2. Hormonal changes

One of the most determinants and natural in aging, that both men and women experience are the hormonal changes. Some research shows that the middle age it is the ideal time to gain weight, in the specific case of women there is a higher incidence in menopause that most frequently occurs among 45 and 55 years old and it’s a period when there is a significant drop in estrogen levels And it is a factor that is unleashed in weight gain. The hormonal changes also result in changes in the fat storageThis can make weight gain more noticeable and can also lead to increases in the risk of high blood pressure, heart disease, high cholesterol, and diabetes. Also the fluctuations in hormone levels especially of estrogen relate to mood disturbances and this makes it more difficult to follow a healthy diet and exercise plan. In the case of men, there is a drop in testosterone levels, which is responsible for regulate fat distribution and muscle strength and mass. In other words, decreases can cause the body is less effective at burning calories.

3. The metabolism is slower than before

One of the great consequences of the decrease in muscle mass is it can do much slower to metabolism, a complex process that turns calories into energy. It turns out that having more fat and less muscle reduces calorie burning, this added to the fact that with age many people become less active another aspect that intervenes in the metabolism. At the same time there are other factors such as gender, body complexion and suffer cdegenerative conditions especially illnesses in the thyroid.

4. You are more sedentary and have more stress

Between the 40 and 50 years it is likely that career many is in full swing and this can lead to some lifestyle changes that they associate with the weight gain. From older stress levels, little physical activity, poor diet and a bad rest are factors that relate to age and lifestyle which can easily be derived in gain weight.

5. You experience lifestyle changes

Many times the reasons for weight gain in middle age they don’t have much to do with what happens in the body, can occur as part of life changes that people experience. It is It is normal for you to get married, have children, change jobs, usually life and priorities change, people have little time for themselves and therefore diet and physical activity are neglected.

