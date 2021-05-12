5 reasons why adolescents and young people should get vaccinated against COVID, even if they are healthy

The FDA has expanded the use of COVID-19 vaccines, which help the immune system fight severe symptoms of coronavirus infection, for boys ages 12 to 15. It had previously authorized them for young people from 16 years of age. Even Even if they are healthy, these are some reasons why adolescents and young people should get vaccinated against COVID.

Young people can be propagators

When the restrictions of the pandemic are gradually being lifted in various cities, adolescents and young people are the ones who can play a role in asymptomatic carriers of the virus and continue to transmit it to vulnerable people around them. In addition, when viruses replicate among the population they tend to present higher mutations.

If a sector of the population is not vaccinated, there is room for the virus to mutate and affect the effectiveness of vaccines that the rest of the people have applied. So getting vaccinated as soon as possible, whether they are adults or youngsters, will help stop the spread and the variants that can be more contagious and more dangerous.

Young people can suffer prolonged COVID

Although young people are less likely to die from COVID-19, they can suffer from long-term complications. Experts point out that, in addition to the presence of young people in hospital emergency rooms has increased in recent months, some of them suffer debilitating symptoms for more than a year as a result of the infection.

Breathing difficulties, kidney damage, mental confusion, persistent loss of taste and smell are some of the long-term consequences of the disease in younger people. So the idea that young people are immune to infection because they are young or that they will be fine despite being infected, may not be so accurate; It is a coin toss, because COVID may not kill young people, but it can ruin their lives.

A strong immune system can work against you

The so-called “cytokine storm” that COVID-19 causes in some cases is an exaggerated response of the immune system that produces severe general inflammation and requires hospitalization. So the factor that seems to protect adolescents and young people may at the same time be a risk factor– When infected, your immune system can respond so strongly that it can cause fatal damage.

Vaccinated youth and adolescents also protect children

There are no approved vaccines for children yet. Although the youngest tend to have less serious infections, 11 to 15 percent of children with COVID-19 develop prolonged symptoms, according to Dr. Francis Collins, director of the National Institutes of Health. Some have symptoms such as lung, kidney, heart, or liver damage weeks after infection; others have a serious complication, multisystem inflammatory syndrome.

Teens and teens who get vaccinated can also protect their younger siblings, other young family members, their classmates, and other children they may not even know.

Vaccines Provide Safe Dating and Other Public Places

For vaccinated youth, it may be easier and safer to access the most missed places during the pandemic, such as bars, restaurants, hotels and airplanes; some establishments offer promotions and gifts for those who attend with their vaccination certificate. In addition, vaccines facilitate appointments in applications or in any other format, since a vaccinated person can be more reliable for those who are looking for a relationship.

According to information from Reuters, some US states are already applying the vaccine to the youngest, such as Georgia, Delaware and Arkansas, while others will await authorization from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) such as New York, Texas, Massachusetts, Illinois, Arizona and Minnesota.