5 reasons to try the Covesting copy trading module in 2021

Last year, one of the biggest announcements was that Covesting’s copy trading module had been launched on the award-winning PrimeXBT trading platform after years of development.

The innovative copy trading module unites strategy managers showing regular success with followers through a global ranking system based on total earnings and risk metrics. The result is a peer to peer trading community that spreads like wildfire and generates new millionaires every week.

Just over a year later, we’re looking at why the ever-evolving platform now has more reason to try it than it did at launch.

A New Kind of Competition Among Strategy Managers

The most obvious reason up front is that the battle between strategy managers has never been fiercer. After a year, it has turned out that word of mouth and all the PnL screenshots being shared online has attracted thousands of the best the trading community has to offer, each trying to make a name for themselves.

Profits now reach 4,000% in a single month. Strategy managers have made millions from success fees alone, while enriching their followers beyond their wildest dreams in the process. The list of strategies to follow is more extensive than ever and is growing day by day.

Greater opportunities for diversification by adding ETH and stablecoins

Strategies fill up quickly due to limits imposed to hedge against risk and promote diversification, but fortunately there are now more ways to spread risk and capital for better overall performance as well.

PrimeXBT recently revealed a new V2.0 update. Because the Covesting copy trading module is currently available exclusively on PrimeXBT, users of the module can also use any of the platform’s tools and assets.

This means that traders can not only trade CFDs on forex, crypto assets, commodities and stock indices, but can now also diversify into different base account currencies, which due to the PrimeXBT V2.0 update now include ETH, USDC and USDT .

More strategy managers are reaching for the stars

A year ago, only a few traders had stars to show their efforts, but today, more strategy managers are reaching four and five stars, indicating that the platform is now full of serious traders who know the markets and how to manage risk. inside and outside.

The more stars each trader has, the more adept they will be at managing the leverage allocation, they will have a higher profit / loss ratio, and much more. Followers who stick to four or five star strategies only have a higher chance of success. But like any type of investment or trading, there is still risk involved.

Unlock Unprecedented Profits with the COV Token

Another novelty in the Covesting copy trading module during the last year since it was introduced in the market is the launch and full integration of the COV use tokens. The COV token was designed with Covesting’s copy trading experience in mind from the very beginning of trading and is crucial to getting the most out of the experience.

The COV token can be used to unlock additional account benefits such as 0 entry fees, a better profit share from success fees, or a significant discount on trading fees for strategy managers. COV tokens are burned regularly, making their supply limited and shrinking. The price per token recently topped the dollar and is poised for more gains due to high demand for the platform.

Take advantage of Bitcoin’s bull run

The COV token is also skyrocketing due to the current bull run in the crypto market with Bitcoin and other crypto assets leading the way. The digital currency market is once again the talk of finance and is outpacing stocks, metals, currencies and everything else in the world in return on investment (ROI).

That also means that Covesting and PrimeXBT traders are better positioned to generate successful profits. They’re on the right platform, using the right tools, and focused on the hottest trending market. Strategy managers are hungry for this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, and followers no longer have to miss out while the most skilled professionals make all the money.

Summary of the entire Covesting experience

The Covesting copy trading module brings together any type of trader into a rapidly growing community with shared success. The platform has already seen several new iterations since its launch and even more to begin in 2021. With a new bull market for crypto assets, the platform’s trading volumes are skyrocketing, and that means more updates and features are coming soon.

See what the Covesting copy trading module has to offer in 2021 and everything else that has been added since its huge launch just over a year ago.

