5 reasons to buy the Huawei FreeBuds 4 headphones with active noise cancellation on sale | Technology

Huawei FreeBuds 4 are Huawei’s new noise-canceling headphones, which went on sale just a couple of months ago. Watch out for this offer …

There are many wireless headphones on the market, but there are two major differences that you must take into account: the sound quality, and the presence (or not) of noise cancellation.

The Huawei Freebuds 4 noise canceling headphones 2.0 are now on sale with 30 euros discount, they only cost 119 euros in the official Huawei store.

We are going to give you 5 reasons these high-end headphones are worth itEven more so if you can get them with a 30 euro discount.

Active noise canceling wireless headphones. They have 14.3 mm drivers to offer quality sound. They are capable of reducing ambient noise by 25 dB. Each earbud provides 4 hours of autonomy and 20 hours in the charging case.

The audio quality is very good

Freebuds 4 feature outstanding sound quality, thanks to its 13 mm driver that is capable of granting really powerful bass and very well defined mids and highs.

Noise cancellation reduces stress, and protects against hearing loss

The continuous bustle of big cities is a factor that increases stress. With noise-canceling headphones you can relax while listening to your favorite music. Many people even use them to sleep.

And since there is no noise, you can lower the volume of the music, reducing the risk of hearing loss.

Fast charge

Huawei Freebuds 4 have a real autonomy of between 4 and 6 hours, depending on the use of noise cancellation, and the case has a battery that gives for three and a half charges, about 20 hours in total.

But the best is fast charging: the headphones recharge to 60% in 15 minutes in the box, and the case itself to 75% in half an hour.

Controls are simple and intuitive

You do not need to install any type of app to use the headphones. They work simply with the touch sensor that allows you to answer calls, pause music, activate noise cancellation and increase / decrease the volume.

Complete software for iOS and Android

The Freebuds app is finally available for iOS, in addition to the usual one for Android.

It is used to select the equalization mode (three profiles), modify the controls, configure the sound quality and HD pick-up of the microphones, activate that the content is paused when separating them from the ear or look for the headphones if we lose them.

