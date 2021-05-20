5 reasons behind plans for a fourth stimulus check in Congress

Although at the end of March and during April the debate on a possible fourth stimulus check increased, this discussion has diminished in light of the current political priorities in Congress, the White House and the advancement of the country’s economy.

The group of at least 75 Democratic congressmen pushing the most direct aid to americans, similar to the $ 1,400 US Rescue Plan, is focused on other issues.

In addition to this, the president Joe biden It never ruled on a possible fourth stimulus check, which it was expected to integrate into its Plan for American Families after pressure from Democratic representatives and senators.

The president is focused on his comprehensive $ 4 billion project which includes the US $ 2.25 trillion US Jobs Plan – on infrastructure.

There are several reasons that the political scene led to put aside the debate on the fourth stimulus check.

1. Advancement of vaccination

The Biden Administration established July 4 as a kind of reopening date for the country, due to the advancement of vaccination against COVID-19.

The actions of the Task Force to fight the pandemic have resulted in several successes:

>> Universal distribution to the vaccine, including minors between 12 and 15 years of age.

>> Focus on vulnerable populations, such as Latino and rural populations, with investments in dissemination and approach of immunization doses.

>> Send a recovery message with the relaxation of the use of masks.

Coronavirus cases total 33 million and 587,930 deaths are reported. The rate of infections remains high, at more than 29,000 a day, and although hospitalizations and deaths have fallen, they are still worrisome with more than 600 deaths a day, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

The good news is that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said Wednesday that about 159 million people have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

Of that universe, 125.5 million people have been fully vaccinated with the single dose from Johnson & Johnson or both from Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna. The goal is for 70% of the adult population to be fully immunized by July 4.

2. Economic recovery

The economic recovery is progressing, as the last reported unemployment insurance claims were just over 440,000 this week.

Estimates of the impact of the American Rescue Plan show a 21% recovery of the economy and the implementation of several programs is still pending, such as the Child Tax Credit that will begin on July 15 to send the $ 250 or $ 300 dollars per month per child to the families.

The Treasury Department and other agencies have until December 31 to take advantage of the other funds of the $ 1.9 billion dollars approved in early March.

Likewise, the growth of the first quarter registered an improvement compared to the previous quarter and a performance in the second quarter is expected on the Gross Domestic Product (GDP). The Seeking Alpha portal, specialized in finance and investments, estimates that there will be an increase of 9.9% in the second quarter.

3. Pressure to return to work

Employers have complained about the difficulties of finding employees, leading to a call from President Biden on people to accept jobs.

The Criticism rose for the distribution of the $ 300 extra help to those who lose their jobs amid the COVID-19 pandemic. This after the country added only 266,000 jobs in April, when at least one million was expected.

“We’re going to make it clear that anyone who collects unemployment (insurance) and is offered a suitable job must take the job or they will lose their unemployment benefits.”said the president. “There are some exceptions related to COVID-19 so people are not forced to choose between their basic security and a paycheck, but otherwise, that’s the law. “

4. No concrete plans

Congressional sources confirmed to this newspaper that there are no concrete projects on a fourth stimulus check, in addition to the fact that the Democratic leaders, Nancy pelosi (California), Speaker of the House of Representatives, and Chuck schumer (New York), Senate Majority Leader, have not spoken in favor of a proposal.

5. The new priorities

Congress is focused on at least four priority discussions:

>> The creation of one special commission to investigate the invasion of the Capitol on January 6, a project that was approved in the Chamber and awaits discussion in the Senate.

>> President Biden’s comprehensive economic project of $ 4 trillion in two proposals: the Jobs Plan and the Plan for Families, on which Republicans work a counterproposal.

>> The immigration reform that would give citizenship to at least five million undocumented people with the Essential Workers Law, which could be approved under the Reconciliation rule, as advanced the representative Raúl Ruiz (California).

>> The Israel-Palestine conflict and Biden’s plan to sell $ 735 million worth of weapons to Israel.