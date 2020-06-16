© .

Recessions cause job losses.

The global economy is on its way to one of the worst recessions in recent decades after the temporary closure of activities in different parts of the world to prevent the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

But … what exactly do we mean when we talk about an economic recession?

In normal times, a country’s economy grows as the production of goods and services increases. People have enough money to consume and companies have the capacity to respond to that demand.

But when that engine doesn’t work well, the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) stagnates or falls.

Normally there is talk of a recession when economic growth falls during two quarters in a row.

If the drop is slight, economists often talk about a « technical recession », which can be traced in the short term.

The global economy will drop about 3% in 2020 according to the IMF.

And they use the word « technique » to distinguish it from a deep recession, which occurs when a country’s main indicators, such as employment, inflation, consumption, ability to pay or the level of production, are on the ground.

If the recession worsens and lasts for a longer period… then we are facing depression.

These are five keys to understand what happens when a country goes into recession.

1. What about the money?

Unemployment in Latin America will rise from 8.1% to 11.5% this year in Latin America according to the ILO.

When we are in recession there is less money circulating in the economy. There is less work available, layoffs increase, wages suffer.

The cash flow of companies falls and profitability decreases. They also usually freeze investment projects and some capitals run away in search of better returns in other countries.

The government receives less income from paying taxes and is left with fewer resources available to invest in public services, build infrastructure works or support families that are in trouble.

And it increases fiscal indebtedness.

In a recession the country as a whole is impoverished, although the most vulnerable families are those who suffer the worst consequences.

2. Are we now in a global recession?

Economic activity will fall 5.3% this year in Latin America according to ECLAC.

All indicators indicate that we are currently in a global recession, if we consider that growth slowed in the first three months of the year and will fall again in the second quarter ending in June.

Official figures are not yet available, as it is not yet finalized this month, but expert forecasts indicate that the quarantines and confinements implemented in much of the global economic engines will leave a recessive mark.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) projects a sharp drop in Global GDP in 2020 of close to 3%.

If that is true, we would be in the worst crisis since the Great Depression of the 1930s.

3. How can the recession affect you?

Governments have reacted to the pandemic with fiscal stimulus packages to mitigate the effects of the crisis.

Some people will lose their jobs. Others will be limited in their possibilities of salary increases or the approval of new projects.

New graduates will find it difficult to join the first time in the working market And those who had plans to start a business, probably should postpone it.

Those who are seriously affected by their income may run out of money to pay the mortgage or the rent of their house, or to cover basic food and health needs.

4. How long can the recession last?

Nobody knows it for sure. It depends on an infinity of factors, from how soon it is available a treatment and a vaccinea if there are new waves of contagion as countries open their economies and activities resume their normal course.

However, multilateral and regional organizations project that the recession may end towards the end of this year or the beginning of next.

In the United States unemployment is at 13.3%.

We are in a moment of high uncertainty, given that it is unknown how the virus will evolve and the speed of the responses to deal with it.

If fiscal stimulus packages and money injections by central banks succeed in keeping the productive and commercial fabric in place, the recovery will be faster.

But if many companies remain without financial oxygen and they go bankrupt, the scenario will be different.

When in most of Asia, Europe and the United States things are returning to « normality » in stages and with precautions to maintain social distance, Latin America has become the pandemic epicenter.

As long as the contagion and death curve does not come down, the region will hardly be able to start the engines of growth once again.

Globally, airlines and the tourism industry are eagerly waiting for people to feel safe again and dare to travel.

Little by little, flights have started to resume, although it will be seen what the consumer response will be in the coming months.

5. What can be done?

Until there is a vaccine against the virus, all efforts aim to mitigate the health and economic impact of the disease.

Central banks have decreased interest rates so that the cost of borrowing money is as low as possible.

However, very little ammunition remains in this area, as rates were already low even before the coronavirus spread.

The latest projections from the World Bank point to a fall in global GDP of 5.2% this year.

In the United States, for example, they are practically at zero.

Governments, for their part, have increased fiscal spending – leaving aside in many cases the strict austerity rules – to support businesses and citizens during the pandemic.

In both rich and developing countries, governments have issued debt to obtain fresh resources.

This rise in the level of public debt, experts say, will probably be one of the more lasting economic consequences of the pandemic.

Not surprisingly, some economists anticipate that a « debt crisis » may come later, when countries have to pay their commitments.

In the middle of this nebula, Wall street He has recovered much of the losses he had in February and March, while investigations to find a vaccine run at full speed.

This note was adapted from a story written by Ben King of BBC News.

