5 questions after the announcement of decreased effectiveness of Pfizer vaccine

(CNN Spanish) – Pfizer said it had registered a decrease in the effectiveness of its vaccine against covid-19, so it announced that it would seek emergency use authorization from the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the distribution of a booster dose that protects people from variants of the disease.

“The efficacy of the vaccine in preventing both infection and symptomatic disease has decreased six months after vaccination, although efficacy in preventing serious disease remains high,” the company said in a statement sent by mail. email to CNN.

Pfizer said the efficacy of its vaccine against symptomatic disease is expected to decline with time and the continued emergence of variants, so it believes that a third dose given within 6 to 12 months after the second dose may be beneficial. to maintain the highest levels of protection. The drugmaker said that in its experiments, a third dose produced neutralizing antibody levels 5 to 10 times higher than those that occurred after two doses.

Although Pfizer’s announcement gave the impression that the booster dose of the vaccine could become a reality soon, two of the main federal agencies said that the Americans do not yet need boosters and that it was not solely up to the companies to decide when they could be necessary.

“Americans who have been fully vaccinated do not need a booster dose at this time,” the FDA and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said in a joint statement.

Here are some questions that have arisen from Pfizer’s statement, and the response from authorities and health experts.

1.- How much has the effectiveness of the Pfizer vaccine decreased?

While it is true that some studies have shown that vaccines, including Pfizer’s, are less effective in preventing mild symptomatic disease, the effectiveness of protecting against severe disease and death has not changed substantially.

At the end of 2020, when the Pfizer / BioNTech vaccine began to be deployed, there was talk of a 95.3% effectiveness in preventing the symptomatic disease of Covid-19. However, this was before the delta variant of covid-19 was detected.

On July 5 of this year, the Government of Israel said that, based on one of its analyzes, until June 6 this vaccine provided 64% protection against infection. The government of Israel added that the vaccine was now 93% effective in preventing serious illness and hospitalizations, compared with 97% reported in an article published in The Lancet medical journal in May.

However, the statement cites top-line figures, but did not disclose underlying data or other details about its analysis. A team from the Hebrew University said in a separate statement that it was too early to know how much the delta variant affected the vaccine’s efficacy.

Dr. Elmer Huerta explained to CNN that to understand the controversy of recent statements it is important to distinguish between efficacy and effectiveness of a vaccine, since the efficacy of a vaccine is obtained by comparing a vaccine with a placebo in a phase 3 study , while the effectiveness is evaluated by comparing vaccinated and unvaccinated people in a national vaccination program in real life.

Among the various ways to measure the effectiveness of a vaccine, three stand out:

The effectiveness of a vaccine to protect us from infection and mild symptomatic covid-19. The effectiveness of a vaccine to prevent the covid-19 that it can give us, from being serious and taking us to the hospital. The effectiveness of a vaccine so that the covid-19 that it can give us, does not cause us death.

So while some studies have shown that vaccines, including Pfizer’s, are less effective in preventing mild symptomatic disease, the effectiveness of protecting against severe disease and death has happily not changed substantially.

2.- Why won’t the third dose be applied immediately?

According to the FDA and CDC, Americans who are fully vaccinated do not need a booster dose at this time, and indicate that the decision to apply a third vaccine does not depend solely on the initiative of pharmaceutical companies.

“The FDA, CDC, and NIH (the National Institutes of Health) participate in a rigorous science-based process to consider whether or when a boost might be needed. This process takes into account laboratory data, data from clinical trials and the data cohort, which may include data from specific drug companies, but are not based exclusively on those data, “the CDC and FDA said in a statement.

Health authorities said they will continue to review any new data as it becomes available. “We are ready for booster doses as long as science shows they are necessary,” they said.

But that science is unclear, and there is still much to learn about the possible need for booster doses of the coronavirus vaccine.

“We respect what the drug company is doing, but the American public should follow their advice from the CDC and the FDA,” National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director Dr. Anthony Fauci told CNN. “The message is very clear: the CDC and FDA say that if you have been fully vaccinated at this time, you do not need a booster shot.”

For his part, Dr. William Schaffner, professor at Vanderbilt University School of Science and director of the National Infectious Disease Foundation told CNN that while “it is wonderful to have an approved booster for emergency use authorization in the shelf, ready to go anytime we need it. But I don’t think we need it right now. “

Fauci doesn’t think a 1:15 boost from Pfizer is necessary

3.- Will the third dose of Pfizer be the same as the previous ones?

No. Pfizer said it is developing a new vaccine to provide a booster dose that can protect people from new variants.

In a statement, the pharmaceutical company indicated that although a third dose of the vaccine known as BNT162b2 has the potential to preserve “the highest levels of protective efficacy against all currently known variants, including delta,” an updated version of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against covid-19.

This new version focuses entirely on the crown tip protein of the delta variant, according to the company. Currently available vaccines target only part of the crown tip protein, the part of the virus that it uses to adhere to cells.

“The first batch of mRNA for the assay has already been manufactured at BioNTech’s facilities in Mainz, Germany. Companies anticipate that clinical studies will begin in August, subject to regulatory approvals,” Pfizer said in a statement.

4.- What happens if I don’t get the booster shot?

If a third dose is recommended, skipping it could leave someone less protected against COVID-19, experts say.

“A person who missed a booster is at a higher risk of becoming infected and contracting the SARS-CoV-2 disease, but I would also expect them to have some partial immunity and therefore may be protected against a more serious illness,” he explained. to CNN in May Dr. William Moss, professor and executive director of the International Center for Access to Vaccines at Johns Hopkins University. SARS-CoV-2 is the virus that causes covid-19.

“It’s just a function of how much your immunity has lowered or how different a variant is,” he said. “They just have a higher risk of infection and disease than someone who received the booster, but they have more immunity than someone who was never vaccinated.”

Scientists are also currently investigating whether there is a difference if someone receives the same type of booster vaccine as the original dose given.

However, when and how often a booster dose might be needed has not been determined so far.

“We are preparing for the eventuality that we need reinforcements, but I think we must be careful not to let people know that inevitably, x number of months from now, everyone is going to need reinforcements. That is not the case.” Fauci said May 20 at a Washington Post Live event. “We may not need it for quite some time.”

5.- What is the relationship between the variants and unvaccinated people?

According to Dr. Elmer Huerta, the great problem in the United States is that unvaccinated people are still at risk, since according to data cited by different health authorities, at this time practically all hospitalizations and deaths from covid-19 occur in this group.

In this regard, it has been observed that, in the United States, the delta variant has spread more rapidly in those states where the population has not reached the high vaccination rates achieved in most states.

Some infectious disease experts have explained that unvaccinated people present an opportunity for the virus to mutate. “The more people who are not vaccinated, the more opportunities the virus has to multiply,” said Dr. Schaffner of Vanderbilt University. “When it does, it mutates and could cause a variant mutation that is even more serious in the future.

“So unvaccinated people are possible variant factories,” he added.

For this reason, doctors and public health authorities want more people to get vaccinated.

“The more we allow the virus to spread, the more opportunities the virus has to change,” warned the World Health Organization (WHO) which, like the European Medicines Agency, considered that it is still early to talk about a third dose when there is a considerable part of the population that has not received or completed vaccination.

Maggie Fox, Jacqueline Howard, Kent Sepkowitz contributed to this report.