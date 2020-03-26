Not everything in this life is working, working and working. This is the daily routine of many people who, after completing their workday, come home and continue working from there because they always have tasks to do and are not able to disconnect. Similarly, there are others with a lot of housework ahead of them. There are also really perfectionist and responsible people who only live to work and try to do things so perfect that they never have time to enjoy a break.

If you comply with any of these profiles or another in which the possibility of disconnecting is not contemplated, you are in the right place, since Here we are going to tell you five proposals that you can and should make to dedicate at least one hour of the day to yourself.

Go for a walk

If you have spent the whole day in front of a computer screen or serving one customer after another behind a counter, the best thing you can do, even if you don’t feel like it at first, is to put on a tracksuit and go outside. In this sense you have two options: if you are very tired enjoy a nice walk in some natural environment near your house like a park, the beach, a forest, etc. Take the opportunity to look at the beauty of the landscape and breathe fresh air in a quiet environment. On the other hand, if you still have strength, can you do jogging Or go and disconnect your mind while practicing physical exercise outdoors.

Yoga for training

body and mind

You may be thinking that after eight hours on your feet you just want to get home and sit on the couch. This is a good plan, as long as you are not one of those people who keeps turning your head thinking about work and how to solve possible problems that may arise in the next working day. This is why many people disconnect doing sports. For example, 5 minutes of yoga a day makes you physically and psychologically fit to let go of everything that has surrounded you during the day. Imagine then how nice it would be if you spent an hour, at least 4 times a week, to exercise thanks to this magnificent sport. Likewise, you can get energized every morning with ‘Salute to the Sun’ as soon as you get up. A gesture that will undoubtedly change the routine of your whole day.

Read a good book

A great way to let go of obligations and

day to day concerns is concentrating on a good read.

This fantastic proposal can be done in the place that you like, from

the comfort of your favorite chair even in a towel on the sand with the

sound of the sea in the background. In this way, you will only be aware of

how the story continues and your imagination will do the rest.

Have a dance

Some people feel enormously lazy about having to do a

little physical exercise. They are even quite overwhelmed by the

simple act of doing nothing more than going home from work and from home to

job. The solution is as simple as putting on one of those songs.

that cheer up anybody like

Don’t stop me now from Queen and dance in any corner

from the house. In addition, this fun proposal can be carried out while

do the laundry or scrub the dishes.

Do something that

like

Normally we tend to prioritize work, housework,

studies, go shopping, etc. However, you have to dedicate some

time every day for leisure, for do things that we really like

so we can relax and enjoy the little pleasures of life like

they can be a bubbly candlelight bath, crochet a sweater

or prepare our favorite dessert.