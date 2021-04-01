5 promotions that you should take advantage of on National Burrito Day



Many fast food chains will be giving out free burritos this Thursday.

Photo: samuelfernandezrivera / Pixabay

Today is Burrito Day, and this means that many restaurants will have great promotions. Here are some that you can take advantage of.

Del Taco: Buy an Epic Burrito on Thursday, get a second free with an in-app purchase from the restaurant chain. You need to register in the app to access the offers.

Crazy Chicken

Buy a burrito, and get a second free. In addition, members of the chain’s loyalty program who purchase a burrito with their Loco Rewards account will receive a free burrito coupon to take advantage of today Thursday and a second coupon for a free burrito that they can redeem in the El Pollo Loco mobile app that is valid throughout the month of April.

Freebirds World Burrito

Order a burrito using the Grubhub app and get $ 7 off orders of $ 20 or more on Thursday. Other select Mexican restaurants are also offering a similar promotion on Grubhub Thursday.

Maverik Adventure’s First Stop

Get $ 1 off all burritos on Thursday Plus 5,000 customers who are part of your loyalty program will get a free burrito in your app. Check today Thursday to see if you received the gift.

Moe’s Southwest Grill

Moe’s will be offering $ 5 burritos on Thursday. The chain says that you do not need coupons to take advantage of the promotion.

Taco bell

Members of the rewards program, Taco Bell Rewards, will earn 100 points when they order a burrito this Thursday. Plus, new Taco Bell Rewards members can get Doritos Locos Tacos for free through the app for a limited time.

