5 programmable smart plugs to save with the new electricity bill | Technology

The arrival of the rise in electricity rates has produced an increase in interest in smart plugs because with them you can control your appliances. These models are cheap and you can get them right now.

Since June 1 in Spain we have new electricity rates and to no one’s surprise, they are more expensive than a year ago. With the increase in the cost of energy consumption, added to that of gas and fuels, many people are looking into technology to find solutions to save as much as possible.

One of the most popular products are smart plugs. These products are simple to install and control, they are cheap and you can save money with their automation.

Smart plugs come in different designs and formats, but they are all identical in practice. They connect to 2.4 GHz WiFi networks and from there to the internet. With an application installed on your mobile you can control the most basic things, turning it on and off.

The applications of these plugs allow you to do much more, such as creating calendars to be turned on and off during the week, adding them to voice assistants such as Alexa, Siri or Google. Some can even measure the level of energy consumption to know in every minute how much you are spending.

These are some of the best smart plugs you can buy right now at the best possible price. You can get them in stores like Amazon, where they send them to you for free and fast if you sign up for Amazon Prime.

TP-Link Tapo P100

This smart plug is compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant, although you can also control it from the TP-Link app.

This plug is an old acquaintance on Amazon, as well as being one of the best sellers thanks to its functions and price. TP-Link Tapo P100 It is a smart plug that costs less than 10 euros and allows you to automate your home a little more.

From its application you can control the on and off instantly, regardless of where you are. It also allows you to create a schedule or add a timer. It also has an away mode, which automatically turns the plug on and off to give the feeling that someone is home, perfect for the holidays.

It is compatible with Alexa and the Google assistant and you can buy a unit for 9.74 euros, or a pack of 2 units for 19.99 euros.

Meross smart plugs

Control any electronic device in your home with this smart plug connected to your WiFi network. It is also compatible with Alexa and the Google assistant.

Although technically these Meross plugs are practically identical to the rest of the plugs that you can find, it has an important difference and that is that it is one of the few plugs of this type that are cheap and also compatible with Apple’s HomeKit.

The configuration of Meross smart plugs With iPhone it is very simple, you just have to open the Home application of your iPhone and scan the special QR code that is attached to it. You won’t have to download another app and you can use it with Siri.

The pack of 2 plugs is the best deal, because they cost 26.99 euros applying the Amazon coupon. In comparison, a unit costs 21.99 euros.

Teckin smart plug

This WiFi socket has several smart functions, such as remote control from its app, programming, monitoring of electricity consumption and compatibility with Alexa.

The Teckin smart plug It is also one of the best sellers on Amazon and has more than 1,500 positive reviews in the well-known store.

It is a compact plug and has a remote control using its Smart Life mobile application. It can also be paired with Alexa and the Google Assistant.

The positive thing about this Teckin plug is that it has measurement of energy consumption at all times by the appliance you have connected. In this way you can see the consumption from the app and make your own judgments if it is worth having it turned on.

The price of a Teckin plug is 13.99 euros, although it has a 10% discount coupon to make it cheaper. The 2-unit pack costs 23 euros and the 4-unit pack costs less than 35 euros.

TP-Link HS100

This WiFi socket is compatible with the main virtual assistants. It has a programming function, timer and countdown for off and on.

For those who are looking for a product from the TP-Link brand, very popular in routers and amplifiers of WiFi networks, this TP-Link HS100 It is a smart plug that costs 24 euros on Amazon.

It has functions such as remote control from its mobile application, it does not need a hub since it connects directly to your WiFi network, creation of programs to turn on and off according to the hours and day of the week, an away from home mode to make believe that there is someone at home at different times and full compatibility with Alexa and the Google assistant.

Nooie smart plugs

Pack of 2 smart plugs Nooie for 14.99 euros

Even though this Nooie smart plug It does not differ much from the rest, we especially like it because its design is more compact, something that can be very good depending on where you want to put them, for example on strips or in areas where there is little space.

This pack of 2 Nooie smart plugs costs 14.99 euros, a good price for this type of product.

As for functions, what you can expect: intelligent control from the mobile application, it can be used with Alexa and the Google assistant and configuration of routines per day or weeks among others.

