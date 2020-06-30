Online courses are a great idea for extra income, as many people prefer them due to the flexibility of time and distance.

It is recommended that what you are going to teach is a subject that you master extensively.

Create a brand that distinguishes you from other teachers who are doing the same as you.

For some years now, online education has become very important in Mexico. According to figures from the Internet Association, in 2018 51 percent of people who studied did so through an online platform. The flexibility in schedules and the fact that it can be done from home seems to be a great attraction for people interested in continuing to acquire knowledge.

Taking the above into account, before you you have a very wide field of possibilities to mount an online course on a subject that you are passionate about and that can also become an extra income. Even though the country is returning to the so-called new normal with the orange light, there are still a good number of people who are still at home working and looking for an additional activity with which they can fill their free time.

That is why we give you 5 tips to start your first online course and be successful in this project.

Show something you love

Choose a subject or subject that you master, so it will be much easier for you to explain the subjects in your online course and for your students to enjoy what you are teaching. Remember that it is easier to capture someone’s attention when they realize that you speak with love and flat knowledge.

Mount a one-of-a-kind course

Originality is everything. Choose a theme that is not so recurring in the sea of ​​options that exist in the digital world and offer it as something unique. Think about how you can differentiate yourself from the rest and don’t be afraid to offer it as an opportunity that no other site can find.

Create a brand of yourself

You should not only be distinguished by the quality of your presentations or the depth of your topics, but also by your personality: make each session of your online course unforgettable for your students through a fresh and totally personal attitude. Use a unique language and an energy capable of projecting itself to your audience.

That distance is not a barrier

It is true that face-to-face classes at the moment are not a real option in the context of a pandemic, but that does not mean that you cannot be close to your students. That is why it is recommended that you make alternate forums to give advice or answer questions: they can be WhatsApp or Facebook groups. Try to be aware of what they need and make them see that they can count on you at all times.

Make a strategy of your courses

Act strategically. Take into account that other versions or continuations of a course can be derived from a course, so that in the following weeks or months you already have two or three more courses on the agenda. In this way you will grow your portfolio of clients and students and your status as a teacher will increase.

Taking courses online will not only help you earn extra income but also develop or discover a skill that you may never have wondered if it could exist in you. The development of social networks and the digital world, the increasingly frequent use of platforms such as Zoom or Google Meet, and the new normal in which there are still many people who seek to continue doing activities from home is an open field for people who , like you, wants to show their knowledge online.

