Music is for everyone and for everything. It works both in a big celebration and in a moment of desolation. We use it to lift our spirits or to squash ourselves for a while. To cook, exercise and, of course, express ourselves through dancing. Likewise, throughout the history of music, and as the means of expression that it is, it has served to give voice to countless social movements with protest songs.

From the desolate songs of the Egyptian slaves thousands of years before Christ, to the songs chanted by African American slaves in the United States in the 18th century. From tunes calling for peace in wartime in ancient empires, to movements demanding civil rights such as the feminist movement, the rights of the LGBT + community, the movement for animal rights and the environmental movement.

Protest songs have served as unwavering representations of not only the problems of their time, but transcend their time to become timeless political expressions. They become the voice that screams in the name of millions of people who demand collective change.

Today we are in the middle of one more movement. Since the murder of George Floyd at the hands of the Minneapolis police for the simple and simple fact of being black on May 25, the new revolution known as #BlackLivesMatter (#LasVidasNegrasImportan) has broken out.

The movement has been joined by an anonymous group of hackers known as Anonymous, who, in addition to threatening the police with leaking more cases of violence such as George Floyd, hacked the Chicago police systems to send a message. Somehow, they managed to circumvent the security of the police department and They put the protest song “Fuck Tha Police” by N.W.A on all their communication systems.

To continue your initiative, we want to share the best protest songs adopted by social movements in history. From Motown sound songs topping the charts to classic rock songs, musicians of all genres have expressed their support for causes such as civil rights and the end of the war.

#BlackLivesMatter: Racism is historical, it is cultural and we are all part of it

Top 5 protest songs adopted by social movements

Strange Fruit – Billie Holiday

Written as a poem by Abel Meeropol, a white Jewish teacher and member of the American Communist Party, and published in 1937 before putting the lines to music, Strange Fruit exposes the brutality of racism in the United States in 1939. Billie Holiday’s voice sounds very painful as she explicitly sings about the lynching mobs that killed thousands of black men, women, and children in the south outside the court system.

This song was adopted by the black people’s civil rights movement in the southern states of the United States. “Strange Fruit” was one of the songs that most strongly preached his disapproval against lynchings against black citizens.

“We Shall Overcome” – Pete Seeger

Based on the gospel song of the same name by the Rev. Dr. Charles Albert Tindley, one of the most influential African American ministers of change in the 20th century, “We Shall Overcome” became synonymous with the black civil rights movement of the 1950s and 1960s. The song was originally sung by tobacco industry workers protesting in Charleston, South Carolina, in 1945. However, years later the song it became the symbol of activist musicians like Joan Baez.

In 1963 Baez led a multitude of 300,000 protesters at the Lincoln Memorial with the song, and in 1968 Martin Luther King Jr. quoted the lyrics in his last sermon before being killed.

“Mississippi Goddam” – Nina Simone

“I would like to know what it feels like to be free” – Nina Simone. From the beginning, Simone was a social activist in every possible way, something that she confirmed with 1963 “Mississippi Goddam” in response to the murder of Medgar Evers, a civil rights activist who fought to end segregation at the University of Mississippi. “Mississippi Goddam” is a song that condemns racist actions from the Deep South. This song was proclaimed by Simone as her “first civil rights song”.

Simone performed the song in front of 10,000 people at the end of the Selma to Montgomery marches. These marches were part of the Selma Suffrage Movement that led to the passing of the Voting Rights Act of 1965, a federal achievement of the United States Civil Rights Movement.

Give Peace a Chance – Plastic Ono Band

In 1969, the Vietnam War was raging at the same time as the hippie counterculture. Further, John Lennon as a member of The Beatles along with Yoko Ono, formed an unwavering figure in the peaceful movement. It was from their bed at the Queen Elizabeth Hotel that Lennon and Ono — with the help of Tommy Smothers of Smothers Brothers on acoustic guitar, some microphones, and four-track recorder— They recorded for the first time this anti-war hymn that would be sung in protests for years to come.

A few months after the recording of the song, Pete Seeger led half a million protesters singing “Give Peace a Chance” during the Moratorium March of November 15, 1969 in Washington, calling for the end of the Vietnam War and turning it into an anti-war anthem.

“Fuck Tha Police” – N.W.A

Thanks to what Anonymous just did, “Fuck Tha Police” returns after being released in 1988 by US hip hop group N.W.A on their album Straight Outta Compton. Since its launch, “Fuck Tha Police” has served as an influence on popular culture and a cry of reality for the black community in the United States. However, it had never been directly associated with a social movement until now.

With the cries “Black Lives Matter” and “Fuck Tha Police”, the movement that demands justice for the life of George Floyd already has two banners that will live forever.

