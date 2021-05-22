5 powerful nutritional reasons to eat more potatoes



A medium roasted potato provides 130 calories, it is rich in vitamin C, B6, choline and potassium, and it is also a good source of fiber.

Photo: Image by stanbalik on Pixabay / Pixabay

Who doesn’t love potatoes? It is undeniable that they are a most comforting, versatile and generous food. However, despite their benefits and humble origin, they have been associated with a certain bad reputation for many years, especially for their carbohydrate content that many associate with weight gain. This is how what was once a cheap and important staple in the daily diet of many countries has been branded in recent years as a food best avoided This is a serious error! The truth is that eating too much of any type or group of foods, as can happen with carbohydrates: it is not healthy, in fact some research suggests that eating too many potato products in particular it could be associated with higher blood pressure We will never get the natural benefits of potatoes!

The good news is that today we have a lot of useful information and it has become clear that they are a magnificent and nutritious dietary addition. Even in people who want to lose weight and diabetics. For more context: 100 grams of cooked potatoes provide 77 calories, 0.1 grams of fat, 17 grams of carbohydrates, 2 grams of protein and 2.2 grams of fiber. Not bad! They also shine for their content of vitamins, minerals and powerful antioxidants. These are the five most prominent nutritional benefits of integrating potatoes into your diet.

1. Vitamin C

It is very normal to relate to vitamin C through the consumption of citrus fruits such as orange, grapefruit, lemon, lime and tangerines, kiwi, pineapple and strawberries. However potatoes are an extraordinary source of vitamin C, in addition to other essential nutrients for the proper functioning of the body. On average, a small potato (150 grams) provides us approximately 15% of the recommended daily dose of vitamin C. The truth is that vitamin C acts as a powerful antioxidant which supports immune function and fights damage caused by oxidative stress, plays an essential role in the formation of connective tissue, which helps our joints function and keeps teeth in place.

Potatoes / Photo: Pixabay

2. Vitamin B6

The group of B vitamins is complex and extensive, the truth is that each variant is related to important health benefits. In particular, its vitamin B6 content is striking and is involved in more than one hundred known enzymatic reactions, such as those necessary to create new healthy cells – not cancer – and tissues from amino acids. It is involved in numerous functions of the nervous system, in the proper functioning of mental health and is a great agent to prevent heart attacks. A serving of cooked potatoes provides more than 10% of the daily needs for vitamins B1, B2 and folic acid.

Potato gratin. / Photo: Pixabay

3. Potassium

Potassium is one of the most important minerals in health, it is key to regulate electrical signaling in muscles and nerves. So if your potassium goes too high or too low, can make our heart stop working and that is why it is directly related to cardiovascular health and good blood pressure control. Roasted, baked and fried potatoes have been found to contain higher levels of potassium than boiled or mashed potatoes. In fact, a baked potato contains about a third of the recommended potassium intake per day, what happens when you boil diced potatoes is that it can cause about half of the potassium to leach into the water. Based on this, potatoes are a great ally for combat fluid retention and inflammation. Another very important aspect is to monitor the oil and the amount of salt or ingredients rich in sodium that we use when preparing them.

Boiled potatoes./Photo: Shutterstock

4. Hill

Choline is a compound that binds to fat to produce phospholipids, the building blocks of cell walls, as well as the neurotransmitter acetylcholine (which helps contract muscles, dilate blood vessels, and slow heart rate). The great news is that potatoes are the plant-based food containing the second highest levels of choline, after protein-rich foods, such as meat and soybeans. It is vital to consume enough choline as it is essential for a healthy brain, nerves and muscles. A medium roast potato provides about 10% of a person’s daily choline needs. Specifically, choline is particularly important during pregnancy, as the growing baby makes many new cells and organs.

Potatoes wedge. / Photo: Shutterstock

5. Naturally gluten free

An absolute genius about the composition of potatoes is that they are naturally gluten-free, so they are an excellent option for people with celiac disease or who simply have some type of intolerance. They are also characterized by being a food full of energy and are kept with a lower glycemic index, which means that they do not cause a sudden increase in blood sugar and thus help control weight and appetite.

Homemade French Fries. / Photo: Pixabay

–

It may interest you: