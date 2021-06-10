5 Powerful Herbs To Decrease Arthritis Pain



It is estimated that more than 50 million Americans suffer from arthritis and joint conditions. Diet, physical activity, lifestyle and the use of natural remedies are essential aspects of its treatment.

There are different types of arthritis, of which there is no doubt that they all tend to cause pain and end up considerably deteriorating the quality of life. In recent years it is one of the degenerative diseases that has been increasing the most, in fact More than 50 million Americans are estimated to have arthritis. In addition, according to information released by The Arthritis Foundation, it is the leading cause of disability in the United States. Therefore, taking these data into account, it is worth taking preventive measures focused on diet and lifestyle, fortunately there are magnificent natural allies that facilitate the way.

Arthritis, a degenerative disease often associated with age and the aging process, is characterized by swelling and tenderness of one or more joints. It presents with symptoms such as joint pain and stiffnessWithout a doubt, joint pain can be very annoying and usually has more active seasons than others and that usually present with extreme inflammation. It is also normal to have redness, tenderness, high temperature in the affected area and pain with movement. Although medical control is essential, there are some natural remedies that thanks to their antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties will be the perfect ally to control chronic pain and the main symptoms Take note!

1. Aloe vera

Aloe vera is one of the most used herbs in alternative medicine, although it carries a long list of benefits: shines for its anti-inflammatory properties. It is known for its healing benefits in skin conditions such as abrasions and burns, however, thanks to its analgesic properties, it does a good job of calming joint pain. The best of all is that has no negative gastrointestinal effects of non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs, commonly used for arthritis pain and often causing digestive disturbances. For days with a lot of pain, redness and inflammation, bet on apply aloe vera gel directly on the skin. Experts also recommend integrating it in powder in morning juices and smoothies, it is a great way to enhance its anti-inflammatory properties.

2. Boswellia

Practitioners of traditional Hindu and alternative oriental medicine use Boswellia serrata, also called frankincense, for its anti-inflammatory properties. It is the plant that is obtained from a bush indigenous to the dry and mountainous regions of India, North Africa and the Middle East. There is scientific information that supports its benefits. Such is the case of a study published in 2011, in which it was found that boswellic acid appears to have anti-inflammatory effects that may help people with arthritis, osteoratritis, and gout. The results of human trials have suggested that boswellia capsules are a great ally for improving pain, joint mobility and stiffness associated with arthritis. Recommended doses can be up to 1 gram a day of boswelliaAs a precaution, it is important to avoid high doses, as they can affect the liver. It is available in the form of tablets and topical creams.

3. Cat’s claw

Without a doubt, this herb with a peculiar name is one of the most popular allies for treating arthritis symptoms, which are also associated with its Immense anti-inflammatory potential that reduces swelling and pain. It comes from the bark and root of a tropical vine that grows in South and Central America, regions where it has been used as a powerful pain reliever that also stimulates the immune system and helps in the prevention of chronic diseases. According to information released The Arthritis Foundation notes that, like many conventional rheumatoid arthritis medications, cat’s claw suppresses tumor necrosis factor. In fact, they cite in a small 2002 study that cat’s claw is very effective in reducing joint inflammation in more than 50% of people with rheumatoid arthritis.

4. Eucalyptus

Eucalyptus is not only famous for its wonderful aroma, which works as a great ally for the respiratory and immune systems. It is a very easily accessible remedy that helps in a wide range of conditions, in particular the potential of eucalyptus leaf extracts, found in topical remedies to treat arthritis pain. The main reason is the tannin content in its leaves, which can help reduce inflammation, temperature changes in the skin, redness and chronic pain. In fact, some people use heating pads to maximize the effect.

5. Rosemary

Rosemary is not only a magnificent culinary ally, it is one of the most valued aromatic herbs today and is associated with extraordinary properties for the body. In addition, it is considered a powerful anti-inflammatory and natural soothing to relieve joint pain. It stimulates circulation and provides a feeling of warmth and comfort in sore muscles and joints. Experts recommend using essential oil and applying to areas of pain, with a light massage. It is also an excellent ally to reduce pain in muscle pulls and the typical stiffness of arthritis.

