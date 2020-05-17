Understandably, the covid-19 pandemic has pushed many other important stories off the news agenda.

It is a global, deadly, multi-faceted crisis that raises all kinds of questions, not only about the initial response, but about how we organize our societies and how we manage certain issues.

Some conflicts around the world have been neglected since the outbreak of the health crisis and now it might be too late to deal with them.

Others have become much more difficult problems to deal with. And some governments are trying to use the distraction provided by the pandemic to pursue long-standing ambitions.

Here are five things we should follow up on in the coming weeks and months.

A renewed nuclear arms race?

The new Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty – which limits the long-range nuclear arsenals with which the United States and Russia threaten each other – expires in early February of next year.

The term to renew it is running out. Of the large arms control deals inherited from the Cold War, this is the last one to survive.

Without him, there are real fears that the absence of restrictions and the lack of transparency lead to a new nuclear arms race.

The fact that weapons such as ultrafast hypersonic missiles are being developed makes the arms race a more dangerous issue.

Russia appears ready to renew the deal, but Trump seems determined to abandon it unless China is included. THE PRESS / .

Russia seems ready to renew the agreement, which could be a simple procedure. But the Trump administration seems determined to abandon it unless it expands and includes China.

However, Beijing is not interested in joining the treaty. And anyway it is too late to write a new document.

So unless there is a late change of heart in Washington, or a new government after the November elections, the START treaty could become history.

Increased tensions with Iran?

Everything indicates that Iran is advancing its nuclear project. THE PRESS / .

The dispute over the U.S. withdrawal The nuclear deal (JCPOA) – which seeks to limit Iran’s nuclear activities – is about to get worse.

There is currently a broad United Nations embargo that prevents countries from selling various types of weapons to Tehran.

But according to the UN resolution that backed the nuclear deal, this arms embargo expires on October 18 of this year.

Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani has already warned that if the U.S. he succeeds in his desire to renew the embargo, “the consequences will be serious.”

There is little chance that Russia will agree to extend the arms embargo.

And in this scenario, Trump wants Europe to invoke in the nuclear agreement a mechanism that imposes tough economic sanctions against Iran, the same that were lifted largely thanks to the pact.

Trump’s tactic is extraordinary. The United States has withdrawn from the JCPOA and has since tried to increase pressure on Tehran.

Iran, for its part, has breached many of the terms of the agreement, but not necessarily irreversibly.

Now, the Trump administration appears to be indicating that Iran should either stick to the deal that Washington has abandoned or face sanctions.

It’s an effort by Trump – as a former senior Obama-era official pointed out – to “have it all.”

US relations and Iran will worsen and tensions between Washington and Europe will escalate.

And it’s not that the arms embargo has significantly changed Tehran’s behavior in the region or its ability to arm its allies.

Israel’s bid to annex plus territories in the west bank

The spread of the coronavirus has not stopped Palestinian protests against Israeli settlements. THE PRESS / .

The long electoral campaign in Israel has come to an end and the Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu he will remain in office, at least for a period, thanks to the fact that he agreed to share power with one of the main opposition parties.

Despite the legal cases that are pending against him (or possibly because of them), Netanyahu proposes a controversial nationalist agenda which includes the desire to annex areas of the West Bank occupied by Israel, making them an integral part of the country.

This could end once and for all the possibility of what is known as the “two-state solution”.

And that despite the provisions to get there included in Trump’s peace plan, the hope of many actors who want to see a lasting peace between Israel and the Palestinian people.

Palestinians themselves are already complaining and several governments in Europe and elsewhere are calling for caution, in some cases speaking of possible sanctions if this policy goes ahead.

As always, the position of the Trump administration will be crucial. Will you give the green light to the plan or advise them to refrain from carrying it out?

It certainly seems that the decisions of the american president to endorsethe annexation of the Golan Heights by Israel – today busy– and move the US embassy to Jerusalem have emboldened Netanyahor.

The current position of the USA it is ambiguous, with suggestions that will make its support for the annexation of West Bank areas dependent on Israel agreeing to negotiate the existence of a Palestinian state.

Some analysts believe that after using the annexation issue to mobilize nationalist support during the election campaign, Netanyahu may find some way to back down.

AND tat once USA helpAs there is no way that Israeli nationalists want to see some kind of Palestinian state.

But there is a feeling that it will be a bumpy period.

Brexit: an issue that is still there

The transition period after the United Kingdom’s departure from the European Union ends on December 31. THE PRESS / PA Media

It is a term that many of us have almost forgotten.

But time is running: the transition period after the United Kingdom’s departure from the European Union (EU) ends December 31.

Talks about the terms of their future relationship have started tentatively, but there is no indication that the Prime Minister’s government Boris Johnson you are even contemplating a delay or extension of the transition period.

However, the pandemic has changed the entire context of Brexit, in particular by precipitating an economic depression from which it could take years to recover. There seems to be little appetite in London for reliving the old debate. Time is tight anyway.

While the EU’s initial response to the coronavirus crisis has not put the organization in a particularly favorable light, it has to some extent also strengthened it. It is here to stay, and the handling of the crisis by the United Kingdom has not been a great example either.

London’s exit from the EU will put pressure on both sides. Perhaps it will produce a more consensual approach to guide your future relationship.

But hit by an economic downturn and making its way into a much less welcoming world, key economic and diplomatic decisions will have to be made in the future, such as how far Americans can be supported or how far they can be supported. face China.

Climate change: the biggest problem

The coronavirus is having an effect on the planet. THE PRESS / .

The global response to the pandemic is, in a sense, a field to test the capacity of the international community to face the biggest and most complex international challenge of all: climate change.

In terms of cooperation, the experience with the covid-19 so far produces a very varied balance.

And the tensions that are likely to persist in the post-pandemic world will greatly complicate matters.

Launching the climate change “process” is one thing: crucial meetings, such as the UN climate change conference known as COP26, to be held in Glasgow, UK, in November, were postponed until next year.

The questions that remain are: how has the international perspective changed in this regard? ¿hopen a renewed sense of urgency and objective? And to what extent will the new global order allow rapid progress on this complex issue?

BBC

Visit our special coverage