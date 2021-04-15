5 portable air conditioners to buy now before the heat hits and they go up in price | Technology

In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

Summer is very close and with the increase in temperatures the air conditioners are going to fly off the shelves of the stores. Take advantage and get one of these models before they go up in price.

Spring already tells us that temperatures are starting to rise even if we have some cold days or days with overcast skies. The thermometer will begin to show more than 20 positive degrees and with it the heats and the dreaded infernal summer. Don’t let what happened in other years happen to you and get ahead of everyone with cheap air conditioning before they run out or worse, they go up in price.

With demand, prices go up. It happens every year and the prices of some air conditioners double. In some moments when there is nothing in stock, finding an air conditioner becomes totally impossible. So that this does not happen to you, We present you some portable air conditioners that you can place in your home and that this spring and summer are not so harsh.

Best of all, prices are stable right now. Surely the lowest that you will find throughout the year. And if you buy them on Amazon you can save money signing up for Amazon Prime because you will have free and fast shipping.

Cecotec ForceClima 7050

This portable air conditioner can cool rooms up to 20 square meters. It has 1,800 frigories and is easy to install. It is also certified for its low consumption.

Among the cheapest portable air conditioners you can get right now this Cecotec ForceClima 7050 It is one of the cheapest you can get right now, and it is also in stock.

It has a cooling and ventilation function and is also capable of dehumidifying a room. You just have to plug it in and connect the tube to the window to expel the hot air it generates.

It is capable of cooling rooms up to 20 m² and expel air of up to 300 m3 to cool it evenly but quickly. It has 2 operating speeds and a remote control, although it also has touch controls on the top.

It can be obtained in the Cecotec online store in Spain for only 219 euros with shipping costs totally free. In addition, the shipping is fast, between 24 and 72 working hours you will have it at home.

Ikohs SilkAir Connect

This 2,270-frigor air conditioner is portable and quite powerful. In addition, it costs less than € 300, so it falls into the low cost category.

This portable air conditioner Ikohs SilkAir Connect has the best of portable air conditioners and connected products in one.

It has a power of 2270 frigories to cool rooms of up to 25 m2, with a modern design that requires connecting a tube to the window to expel all the hot air generated by the engine.

It also has the function of dehumidifying up to 24 liters of water per day and fan function

no need to cool the air. It can be controlled by remote control or by your app because includes WiFi to add it to the list of connected products in your home.

It can be obtained on the Ikohs website for less than 310 euros and has no shipping costs, it is also delivered from Spain so it will take little time to arrive.

Cecotec ForceClima 12750 Cold & Warm Connected

This portable air conditioner can cool or heat rooms up to 25 square meters. It has 12000 BTUs and is easy to install. It is also a dehumidifier and a fan.

If you want an air conditioner that serves you for something more than cooling your house in summer, this Cecotec Force Clima 12750 It is a perfect product for homes that do not have air conditioning or heating.

In addition to being an air conditioner with air conditioning, it also expels heat for use in winter. Because it has functions, it can also be used as a dehumidifier or as a fan. It also has remote control or WiFi control from the Cecoteec application.

It has 3 speeds of use and a total of 5 modes of use (fan, cooling, heating, dehumidification and night). It is perfect for places of about 25 m2 and has a power of 1340 W.

You can find it in the Cecotec store exclusively for 399 euros with free shipping.

HTW P26 air conditioner

Get the HTW P26 portable air conditioner for € 205

If you want an air conditioner that cools those unbearable hot summer days and you want to have it before it goes up a lot in price, this HTW P26 it is a compact and perfect model for small houses that is on sale.

It has a power of 1,700 cold For this reason, it is recommended to use it in rooms no larger than 15 m2, that is to say that for a living room or even for a room it is more than enough, but perhaps not for the cold air to pass to other rooms.

You can use it both in summer and winter because it also expels hot air. It even has a dehumidification function to reduce the humidity in the environment.

It can be bought at Leroy Merlin for just 205 euros, one of the cheapest models you can find right now.

Olimpia Splendid Dolceclima Compact 9 P

Get the AC Olimpia Splendid Dolceclima Compact for € 269

A compact air conditioner that is perfect for small rooms. East Olimpia Splendid Dolceclima Compact 9 P It is a product that will reduce those horrible hot summer days or at least make them more bearable.

It has a cooling power of 9000 BTU or 2,280 frigories and the heat / humidity drainage is done through pipes to the outside. It has a tube and window block kit so that hot air from outside does not enter.

If you want it, you can buy it on sale for only 269 euros on Amazon of the 359 euros it was costing.

