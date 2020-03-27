2020 is being one of the most difficult years for humanity, as we are facing the coronavirus pandemic at any moment, but there is no better way to distract ourselves and think positively than listening to new music. Over there they say that there is no deadline that is not met and after almost seven years after releasing their latest studio album, Pearl Jam is back with their new album called Gigaton.

Being one of those legendary bands that the vast majority love, because they have given us true rock classics that have accompanied us throughout our lives, The excitement of hearing tracks from Eddie Vedder, Matt Cameron, Mike, McCready, Stone Gossard, and Jeff Ament fresh from the oven was at its peak, especially after listening to some singles like “Dance of the Clairvoyants”, “Superblood Wolfmoon” and “Quick Escape”.

We must also recognize that beyond music, to Pearl Jam came up with some pretty creative ideas to promote itWell, if we remember, they will remember that They showed the album cover with some spectacular parts of the world (including our CDMX), which worked with an augmented reality app. As if this were not enough, They also promoted the second single in a very peculiar way, since you could only listen to it if you pointed your phone at the moon, in this band what are left over are proposals.

Since we know that you can no longer bear the desire to throw it out completely or if you are completely hesitant to listen to it (because you do not want them to ruin its legacy), here we leave you 5 reasons why Pearl Jam’s new album Gigaton is worth a try.

Eddie Vedder gives us an air of hope in these difficult times

Every day we read about COVID-19 or coronavirus, and music can be the solution to calm our anxiety. Although it is not thinking like an album that the band wants to give to their fans so that they can face these complex moments, there is certainly a bit of that in Gigaton. Between songs that talk about politics, global warming and the tense situation in the world –Almost always showing anger at this–, anger and darkness is contained by Eddie Vedder with particularly hopeful lyrics.

This can be clearly seen in “Comes Then Goes”, where Eddie sings melancholy and full of emotionBecause it seems that the leader of Pearl Jam is dedicating this song to a fallen friend, will he talk about Chris Cornell? Either way, Throughout the album they offer everyone who listens to it a sense of comfort at times when this seems to be necessary.

It is the most experimental album so far of Pearl Jam

Being a band recognized for a specific genre, sometimes it’s difficult for groups like Pearl Jam with such a solid career to dare to explore other types of sounds and recording techniques. At Gigaton, it is very clear to us that Eddie Vedder and company were looking to expand the guitars – which of course they are appreciated and that we will never be able to take out of their sound – and play with other kinds of rhythms.

With the help of 12-string guitars, guitar riffs that border on funky, gripping solos when needed and Vedder’s vocal contributions, the band shows us that they evolved, especially in songs like “Buckle Up,” Retrograde “and the previously mentioned” Come Then Goes “ which give it an acoustic touch almost to close the album.

But don’t worry There are also riffs for everyone who loves to air guitar like “Who Ever Said”, “Superblood Wolfmoon”, “Quick Escape”, “Never Destination” and “Take the Long Way”, so fans of red bone will also have that dose of nostalgic rock.

It feels like an album that comes and goes between sounds. But despite this comparison, Gigaton has its own essence, to deliver strong and sincere melodies in these times where it seems that many musicians have lost that feeling.

Josh Evans’ production gives the band another face

Many times the production work behind an album is not recognized, however here we have to give Josh Evans a little star on the forehead. While it doesn’t give Pearl Jam sophistication, get back that raw and heavy sound to the band that we sincerely missed.

This is a blessing since beautifully highlights the general experimentation and enormous instrumental work found throughout the album, giving it a much more complete sound compared to other albums on his discography. If you don’t believe us, check the details on “Alright” and you will understand everything.

You have subtle political references (and Donald Trump)

This point may be debatable, because it is not easy – especially because of the situation in the world – to talk about politics at the moment. However, we must recognize that Pearl Jam does it in a very smart and well thought-out way.. Although Gigaton is not a record that has a huge political burden, there are a few lines that show us that they are not at all happy with the President of the United States, Donald trump –In songs like River Cross, Seven O’Clock and Quick Escape-.

But beyond seriously talking about it, Vedder takes the opportunity to do it in a sarcastic and even fun way, especially in the last single where he uses phrases like “The lengths we had to go to then, to find a place Trump hadn’t f – ked up yet” (or “the extremes we had to go to then, to find a place where Trump would not have fallen * still? ”). So if you are a fan of this type of lyrics Pearl Jam gives a real master class on how to make them.

It is a very digestible album

If you are fans of Pearl Jam we know that it will not cost you any work to lie down from start to finish the entire album, but if they are one of those who are just entering the world of these grunge legends, Gigaton may be ideal to follow you with all their discography.

Although it lasts an hour –The normal thing for a rock album– and that is full of experimental sounds and textures, It’s not a set of songs that can exhaust youOn the contrary, it makes you dwell on the variety of sounds and especially on the melodies that they managed to create in this record material. It will undoubtedly be one of the records that you will listen to as if there was no tomorrow

But we better not tell you more. If after reading this you already dared to listen to this great album, Drop what you’re doing (if you can), put on your headphones and let Pearl Jam accompany you this day with their new new album, Gigaton: