Teixeira was a key player for several years in the Yankees | Nick Laham / .
A team with as much history as the New York Yankees has hundreds of anecdotes. Good transfers and others have not been so much in quantity, but these five were true stars after signing as free agents contracts that gave a lot to talk about in the world of the Major Leagues.
1. Catfish Hunter
A disagreement with the owner of the Oakland Athletics prompted Hunter to sign with the Yankees for the 1975 season. He came from being Cy Young and agreed for five years and $ 3.75 million with New York (plus a $ 1 million bonus to sign ). In 1975 he was the leader in wins (23), complete games (30), innings pitched (328) and WHIP with 1,009.
2. Dave Winfield
In 1981 the outfielder signed with the Yankees for 10 years and $ 23 million. That first season he earned $ 1,300,000 and began a path that led him to go 8 times in a row to the All-Star Game, win five Silver Bats and 4 Gold Gloves.
3. Mark Teixeira
Since his retirement, the Yankees have missed the presence of a solvent starter. He joined the club in 2009 as a free agent after signing an 8-year, $ 180 million contract. He immediately paid off, with a campaign in which he was the World Series champion, second in the vote for the MVP, All Star, winner of the Silver Bat and the Golden Glove.
4. Mike Mussina
He signed as a free agent in December 2000 a pact that paid him 88.5 million for 5 years. He lived the second half of his career with the Yankees and from the first season with this uniform he was a star: he won the first of his three Golden Gloves with New York. It was here that he finished collecting merits for the Hall of Fame.
5. Reggie Jackson
Jackson’s signing with the Yankees was a success in late 1976. The deal was $ 2.9 million and five years, about $ 580,000 annually. His contribution to the 1977 World Series is still remembered and in his five years in the Bronx, he earned two titles, averaged .281 with 144 home runs, and went five times to the All-Star Game.