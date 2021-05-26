5 Pixar shorts you shouldn’t miss on Disney +

If you have a Disney + subscription, we will tell you which are the short films made by the Pixar studio that you cannot miss.

Over the years, the Pixar studio has managed to earn a very important place within the film industry. There is no doubt about how capable this studio is, who gave us great and unforgettable films like Pixar, Soul, Bugs, WALL • E, among others. But what we are also sure of is that Pixar also created great short films, which have short stories that generate great feelings in the viewers.

On this occasion, we will tell you which are the great Pixar short films that you can find available within the Disney + catalog.

Pixar shorts to watch on Disney +

Beam

This Pixar story managed to get the Oscar for best short film. She will be in charge of showing us the anguish felt with the “empty nest syndrome”, a feeling that many mothers feel when their children grow up and leave home. Said short could be seen with the projection of the film The Incredibles 2; and it shows us what the relationship between ‘mother and child’ is like and how it changes as the latter grows.

Piper

We have met this sweet and famous Pixar bird in Finding Dory, a film released in 2016. Like Bao, Piper also won the Oscar for best short film and in 6 minutes shows us the importance of family or parents in the lives of the children but also the fact of being able to overcome fears on their own or discover the world without anyone doing it for us.

KitBull

This short is very exciting and became a trend on social networks as it caused several tears. Kitbull reveals an unlikely connection that sprouts between two creatures: a fiercely independent stray kitten and a pit bull hound. Together, they experience friendship for the first time.

Purl

Purl is a ball of wool who has just arrived to work in a new company where there are only men and in which he will try to fit in with his colleagues. You will have to find a way to be accepted and will do your best but put aside your true appearance and personality to achieve it. This Pixar short film was directed by a woman, and she is in charge of showing us the difficulty of adapting to new environments but also the importance of not ceasing to be ourselves to fit in.

Flying

His son is different from the others and his father will try to separate him from the rest of the people to avoid being judged, pointed out. Vuela seeks to give voice and visibility to people who have autism spectrum disorder (ASD) and other parents with children as the protagonist. Through nine minutes, the Pixar short will show us the difficulty of some parents to assume or understand that their children are different from others and that it is okay to be so.

