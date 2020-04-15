The beloved actress has a long history in the artistic world, today we remember some of her moments

Victoria Ruffo She is undoubtedly one of the most popular actresses on the small screen, with her long career she managed to become a large base of fans who adore her and do not lose track of the projects she does. And while currently she has not been as activeIt cannot be denied that he has had an incredible career. We remember some moments from his past with these photos.

1. Hold me very tight

Victoria Ruffo, in the soap opera “Abrazame muy Fuerte”, Mexico, 2000. Credit: Mezcalent.

In the years 2000 and 2001 he participated in the soap opera produced by Salvador Mejía. Next to Aracely Arámbula and Fernando Colunga the actress played a great role. This production won the Best Telenovela award at the El Heraldo de México and the TvyNovelas awards. His fans loved it her look.

2. Its beginnings on the small screen

Photo Archive, circa 1984, in a play / Mexico, May 2012. Credit: Mezcalent.

Although he started his career on the big screen since the 70s, Ruffo also made theater and soap operas. This image reminds fans of his nostalgic career.

3. The beast

Photo Archive / Mexico, May 2012. Credit: Mezcalent.

In 1983 he starred in the soap opera La Fiera where he wore one of her multiple looks. His black hair undoubtedly became his signature.

4. Your advance in the middle

Photo Archive / Mexico, May 2012. Credit: Mezcalent.

Little by little the actress made her way in the middle, productions such as Victoria, Juana de Iris and Simply María are highly remembered and these made way for her to do her emblematic roles in La madrastra.

5. Their controversial relationship

Victoria Ruffo and Eugenio Derbez were a happy couple in 1993 and their love bore fruit for José Eduardo Derbez / Mexico, circa 1993. Credit: Mezcalent.

In the early 90s the first actress had a relationship with the comedian Eugenio DerbezAlthough they seemed very happy, the truth is that their relationship ended badly amid rumors of a fake wedding. To date they assure that their son has not spoken, however, José Eduardo Derbezhas tried to forget the past.

