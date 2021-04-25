5 perfect headphones for athletes that are also surprisingly cheap | Technology

In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

If you want to exercise with music or listening to podcasts and are afraid they will get lost, these sports headphones will not fall off and they are also resistant to sweat.

Playing sports is practically a lifestyle and when you spend a lot of time in the gym or doing sports outdoors, the best thing you can do is listen to music that motivates you or a podcast that entertains you. But if you are afraid of losing them because of the movements these sports headphones won’t fall off.

The best thing about sports headphones is that they are strictly designed so that when you do sports you don’t have to worry about them. With designs that better fit your ear, as well as greater resistance to hold the sweat.

These sports headphones They are perfect for all kinds of activities, no matter if you just walk, run in the street, ride a stationary bike or even if you are doing weights and strength exercises. You will not be in danger of losing them.

But it is also important that they are not very expensive and although there is nothing against spending hundreds of euros on headphones, these options are much cheaper and cheaper.

Aukey EP-T32

Sweat- and water-resistant Bluetooth headphones perfect for running and exercising with a 35-hour battery life. Designed to fit around the ear to prevent falling off.

These are Aukey’s wireless Bluetooth headphones for athletes. The model Aukey EP-T32 It has a secure-fit design that goes behind the ears to prevent them from falling out.

Their price is very attractive because they cost less than 40 euros, although you can take advantage of the coupons that activate on Amazon with discounts of up to 15 euros, so they will cost you 24.99 euros.

They are totally wireless and have an autonomy of 7 hours of playback each, although with its charging box you can get up to 35 hours until you have to charge the box again, which by the way is compatible with wireless charging.

It has 3 sizes of silicone pads and a good resistant design to withstand the sweat of your activities.

Sony AS210

Wired sports earphones with ear hook fastening and sweat resistant.

An option for those who want to play sports with safe and sweat-resistant headphones, but with cable, are these Sony AS210. Against it it has the use of a cable to your mobile, but it is also its strength since it does not need to be charged.

Possibly one of the cheapest options because in its white version they cost less than 10 euros.

The special design to be attached behind the ears is very solid while remaining as very light headphones. It is also available in a variety of colors: white, black, coral and yellow, all available on Amazon. It is resistant to splashes, the cable measures 1.2 meters and with an open acoustic.

Aukey EP-B56

Bluetooth headphones with IPX5 protection to resist sweat and water drops. Compatible with Bluetooth 5, perfect to use when doing sports.

Among the wired headphones there are options that are Bluetooth like these Aukey EP-B56. With a button design but with a cable that connects them, they are positioned as a very easy and light option to use that also has a good autonomy.

These Aukey EP-B56 have an autonomy of 8 hours of playback and a design that allows a fixed fit to your ears. The drum module also has volume, playback, and microphone controls for calls.

They are quite cheap because although they normally cost 22.99 euros, you can get them for only 17.24 euros by applying the discount coupon.

Mpow Flame Solo

Fully independent, sweat-resistant Bluetooth wireless earbuds with a design optimized to keep them from moving with exercise.

Another option in totally wireless sports headphones are these Mpow Flame Solo whose functions closely resemble those of Aukey.

They have a hooked design so that it goes behind the ears and remains fixed. They are also resistant to sweat, playback control thanks to the integrated buttons, among which is a button to call your virtual assistant.

Its autonomy is not bad. Charged to 100% they can play music for 7 hours, but with its charging box it adds an extra 21 hours. Also with 10 minutes of charging in the box you will have 1 hour of playback.

Its price is quite good, you can find it on Amazon for just over 32 euros with totally free shipping.

Anker Life A1

Completely wireless earbuds with a button design that adjusts to the ear so as not to move, resistance to sweat and autonomy of 9 hours of playback.

If you are looking for headphones for sports but that are more compact and go directly to the ear canal, then the Anker Life A1 they are designed for you. Although they are button design, they have extra grip so that they stay fixed on your ear and do not fall.

It has 3 audio equalizer modes for each situation, such as normal mode, bass enhancer or podcast mode to improve the audio of the voices.

It has touch controls for the button of each headset, a compact design with an elongated charging box that houses an extra battery to add 21 hours to the already lengthened 9 hours that each headset achieves.

Its price is less than 50 euros applying the permanent coupon that is in Amazon.

