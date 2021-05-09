5 Perfect Family Games That Are On Sale Right Now | Technology

In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

If you want to spend more time with your family and have fun while playing on the console, these titles are totally suitable for all types of families and of all ages.

Playing is one of the best playful tools you can do in your life. Entertains and exercises your mind. But most of the titles focus on playing with one person or at most playing online with the rest of the world. What if you want to play with your friends or family at home?

These games that we propose are available, for the most part, for all platforms and most importantly: they are compatible with local play with several people. It doesn’t matter if you want to play with your partner, with your friends or with your children, these games are perfect for 2 or more people.

Overcooked 2

Get Overcooked 1 and 2 for PS4 for 23.43 euros

Overcooked 2 is a fun family game that surely sounds familiar to you because it is based on cooking games in which you have to prepare a series of dishes and serve them to the diners.

Although it may seem simple at first, it gets complicated as you progress and best of all, you can play with several people. This is how they detail it in the HobbyConsolas.com analysis: “We must prioritize tasks, times and actions either by playing alone (we can alternate control between two cooks) or by playing with three more friends locally. All with a fairly light, casual tone , and with crazy things like kitchens with moving parts, which made it difficult to prepare our preparations. “

It can be obtained on Amazon for PS4 for 23.43 euros the first and second edition. For Xbox it costs 15.76 euros and on Nintendo Switch you have it at 39.99 euros.

Rocket league

Get Rocket League for PS4 for 14.95 euros at FNAC

Rocket League is a very entertaining game in which it mixes something that seemed impossible: radio-controlled cars and football.

A game that requires a bit of agility but with a couple of games you start to improve. The dynamics is very simple. Trying to score a goal in the opposing goal by pushing -as you can- the ball.

The cars have tricks and skills to outrun your opponents, but it is not all as easy as it seems.

Rocket League is available for all platforms. For Xbox it costs 19.98 euros on Amazon. For PlayStation you have it at 14.95 euros at FNAC and for 34.99 euros for Switch at FNAC.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

Get Mario Kart 8 Deluxe for 49.90 euros on Amazon

If you have a Nintendo Switch or someone in your family has one and you’re not playing Mario Kart 8 Deluxe anymore, you’re missing half the reasons to own a Switch.

This legendary game renewed for Switch is everything that is asked of a multiplayer game both online and locally, perfect to play on the same screen with up to 4 opponents.

Select your favorite character from the Nintendo world and jump into a run trying to reach first place with all the tricks you know.

You can buy it on Amazon on sale for 49.90 euros.

Just Dance 2021

Get Just Dance 2021 for PlayStation 4 for 29.90 euros

The mythical dance game that was successful for years with Nintendo Wii and Xbox 360 has not stopped releasing titles for all these years. Just dance is an entertaining dance game suitable for all audiences and for all physical states.

It is a game that can be used as a cardio tool to lose weight, or at the very least, move more during the day. You can play it with practically any console or with PC, although the truth is that the most fun version is the Nintendo Switch.

Just Dance 2021 is available for PlayStation for 29.90 euros, for Nintendo Switch for 34.90 euros and for Xbox for 24.95 euros.

It Takes Two

Get the It Takes Two game for PS4 for 35.59 euros

It Takes Two is a perfect game for two, especially since it is a cooperative game for PS4 and Xbox. In a romantic comedy tone you will become Cody or May where you will have to master skills and solve all the obstacles that are encountered.

It is a game that you cannot play alone, you need another person on your team, so it is perfect if your family consists of two people. You can play with two controllers or connected to the internet with another person in the same game.

You can get it for 35.99 euros in version for PlayStation and version for Xbox.

