5 perfect cordless vacuum cleaners to always have in your car | Technology

These handheld vacuum cleaners are very useful to clean corners in your house or to suck up all the dirt that remains in the car.

Among the products that we should have in the trunk of the car, in addition to all the tools and products that you usually have, is a portable vacuum cleaner. And although you may have a wireless one at home with an adapter that you can lower to the car and clean it, having a compact one in the trunk will save you from time to time from having a very dirty car.

Compact cordless vacuum cleaners are perfect for use at home to quickly clean something and to in the car to pick up anything that falls on the ground, floor mats or seats.

These portable vacuum cleaners won’t take up much space in your trunk and you can recharge them whenever you want. Although compact, they are powerful so you can suck up the toughest dirt.

Cecotec Conga Rockstar Micro 6000

Cordless portable vacuum cleaner with battery with an autonomy of 15 minutes and 2 power modes. Perfect to carry in the car.

A vacuum cleaner for use in the car has to be as compact as possible, but with enough power to clean all the dirt that you carry on the upholstery, carpets or on the floor. This cordless vacuum cleaner Cecotec Conga Rockstar Micro 6000 it is a perfect model.

It has a 90 W motor with a suction power of 10,000 Pa. Its battery allows it to run for 15 minutes at maximum power, since you can choose between two.

It is available on the Cecotec website for only 61.90 euros with shipping costs totally free and delivery from its warehouses in Spain.

It can also be purchased on Amazon for € 61.90 with free shipping for everyone and fast shipping for Prime users.

Baseus A2 handheld vacuum

Baseus A2 handheld vacuum for 30.99 euros at Amazon

Baseus, one of those brands associated in a strange way with Xiaomi for launching products on its Youpin micromachining platform, has this handheld vacuum cleaner among its best-selling products Baseus A2 with a power of 5,000 Pa and with a good battery.

The battery has a capacity of 6,000 mAh and enough power to suck up anything that falls on the car.

It has a series of accessories, such as a long nozzle, brush and a washable filter. It’s quiet and portable enough to fit in the trunk and almost forget you have it there.

In AliExpress it is also available for 30.39 euros and free shipping in 10 days from China. In Spain you can buy it on Amazon for only 30.99 euros with free shipping.

Vosfeel J10 handheld vacuum

Get the Vosfeel J10 handheld vacuum for 44.99 euros

For those who need a compact but very powerful vacuum cleaner to clean the car, this Vosfeel J10 It has everything you were looking for for only 44 euros, but with the discount coupon that it has on Amazon you can take it for 39.99 euros.

Vosfeel J10 has a battery that offers about 30 minutes of use sucking at maximum speed, 15,000 Pa. It has a power of 160 W and also has accessories for better maneuvering in different parts of the car.

There are two accessories, a long nozzle to access difficult places where not even a hand can enter and a brush nozzle to clean areas such as grates.

Barley Direct handheld vacuum

Barley Direct cordless handheld vacuum for 29.69 euros

Another powerful cordless portable vacuum cleaner that you can store in your car is this one from the brand Barley direct.

The vacuum cleaner has a suction power of up to 4,700 Pa. The normal power is 3,600 Pa and its autonomy is 25 minutes, but at maximum power it lasts about 20 minutes.

It has a HEPA filter to filter the air and a tank that you can easily empty. It only weighs 476 grams and can be charged with USB cable.

Its normal price is 32.99 euros, but applying the discount coupon now active on Amazon you get it for 29.69 euros.

Audew cordless handheld vacuum

Audew handheld cordless vacuum for 29.99 euros

If you do not want a product like the previous ones, designed to occupy as little as possible and you prefer a vacuum cleaner that you can use in any place and situation, one of the cheapest portable vacuum cleaners that you can find in Amaozn is this one from the brand Audew.

It has a 2,200 mAh battery that offers a range of about 20 and 30 minutes. It weighs about 700 grams. It has washable HEPA filter.

It has various accessories and a carrying bag, perfect for storing in the car.

You can find it on Amazon for less than 30 euros.

