5 options you can’t go wrong with

These smartphones will give you all the security you need, which one do you prefer?

The new world situation has led many to work from home. It is not something simple, we need devices you can trust if we want to do our job well. Therefore, we have decided to create a small compilation that could help.

These are some of the most reliable mobiles, smartphones with which you can telecommute in complete safety and comfort. Xiaomi, OnePlus, realme, Apple … we tell you its main features.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro: the Redmi device has an impressive 6.67-inch Super AMOLED panel, Full HD + resolution and 120 Hz. Under its chassis, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G, a chip designed for gaming. It will allow you to take advantage of quite demanding apps and games. This Redmi Note 10 Pro also has 4 rear cameras and a battery of 5,020 mAh.

OnePlus Nord: OnePlus smartphone arrives with a 6.44-inch Fluid AMOLED screen, Full HD + resolution and 90 Hz. Your brain is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G, a powerful chip capable of moving demanding applications and games without going through too much trouble. This OnePlus Nord also has 4 rear cameras and a battery that you can charge at full speed.

realme 8 Pro: arrives with a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED panel and Full HD + resolution. Under its chassis is one of Qualcomm’s gaming processors, the Snapdragon 720G. The realme 8 Pro also has 4 cameras on the rear and a battery that reaches 4,500 mAh.

Google Pixel 4a: the Google terminal has a recognizable design and a 5.6-inch OLED screen, with Full HD + resolution. Inside, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 670, which you will find along with a single version with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage. Its main camera, with which you can take great pictures, incorporates a 12 megapixel sensor and f / 1.8. Don’t be fooled by these numbers, still one of the best mid-range cameras.

iPhone 12 mini: the recognizable front of this iPhone 12 arrives with a 6.1-inch IPS panel with Quad HD resolution. It is marked by that notch that incorporates the American facial recognition system, Face ID. Your processor is a beast, the A14 Bionic manufactured by the Californian firm. It will move the heaviest and most demanding applications smoothly. Also enjoy 2 rear cameras capable of taking very good pictures and record with the highest quality.

