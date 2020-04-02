Now that we are doing Home Office – or that we do not suffer as much from city traffic – we realize that we have more free time than we could have imagined. In this international crisis by the coronavirus, we must also give ourselves time to entertain the mind and not worry 24 hours a day about the latest announcements of the World Health Organization.

Now is the opportunity to hone your musical talents, get closer to the novel you wanted, become the undisputed champion of board games or, for the most part, stick for hours with the best video games that technology has to offer.

The whole world is looking for ways to entertain and we are not going to criticize, but draw carrots in Instagram it’s just one of the things we can do with our screens.

Now that a time of isolation is coming in Mexico and people everywhere have been stored for a few days now, the video game world is experiencing an unsuspected explosion. Imagine that the platform Steam —A digital distribution site for gamers— reported more than 20 million users connected at the same time during the past week… and add to that everyone who hooked up their consoles for a game.

A real madness …

So we decided to do an experiment and recommend you 5 video games to nail you with everything during this international coronavirus emergency. Just before we start, we warn you, this list has a few rules:

All games are free, because it is not a matter of breaking your wallet.

All games are on-line, because it never hurts to make a friend in times of pandemic.

No cell phone games, all are on computer or console: so that you really focus with its difficulty and you don’t want to move from the screen.

Yes now! Let’s go to the list.

Warframe

A strange mix of shooting, parkour and air battles. Although the start can get quite tangled, this game has everything you need to lose yourself for hours: missions that you can play alone, cooperative games and a multiplayer mode to hold onto futuristic cates with people from all over the world.

Since its launch in 2013, the graphs of Warframe They have surprised their own and strangers, making it one of the most popular games in the world: in 2019, just when it presented its most recent update, there were gathered close to 50 million players.

The game – which you can easily find for PC and consoles – is completely free And although it does have monetary transactions, it has a nice detail: all the weapons and characters are accessible just by playing games.

Apex Legends

The next member on our list follows the trend in Battle Royale that has been so successful in video games in recent years: fall from the sky, collect the best weapons, stay alive and deliver plomazos. Who wins? The last one to stand up.

Unlike another recognized name of the genus like Fortnite —Honorable mention for playing this quarantine, by the way—, in this First Person Shooter (FPS) called Apex Legends, the joke is found in cooperation: you are not alone in battle. The whole game is carried out in teams of three people, who can be your friends or random people. Every player has 12 different characters to choose from before jumping into the game… obviously, they all have different abilities and weaknesses.

This game is free for consoles and computers, but the fact that monetary transactions only serve to obtain aesthetic details has turned it into an international bang with over 70 million players.

League of Legends

No free entertainment list is complete without mentioning League of Legends, one of the most recognized names in the world of video games.

Do you want a quick explanation in case you don’t know him? Each player chooses one of nearly 150 different characters — with different strengths, designs, and abilities — to start a massive battle to defend their territory and destroy the opposing team’s base. Each game in this exclusive multiplayer for computers is a five-on-five matchup.

Yes, the video game genre MOBA (from English Multiplayer Online Battle Arena) is quite complex and it can be difficult to face the challenge on your own … but that’s why we recommend League of Legends: with about 8 million active players every day, surely you know someone to show you the way.

Paladins: Champions of the Realm

Do you locate the hit called Overwatch? Well, we could say that Paladins is his cousin … in free version. Of course, honor to whom honor deserves: the video game developed by Evil Mojo Games is perfectly well done and has several different mechanics.

This game is based on small quick team battles where each player chooses his own character, called Champions. Missions may sound familiar to you: escort the pack, guard your base, or manage to kill more enemies than your rivals. Thanks to a card system, you decide what skills to improve or what you want your strengths to be during the shooting in this First Person Shooter (FPS) which has entertained millions of players since its launch in the 2016.

The advantage of Paladins – and what has made it a very popular option – is that it is available free of charge for virtually all consoles in the market: PlayStation, XBox, Switch, Windows and Mac.

Dauntless

If in the other video games on the list you held cates against other people, in Dauntless You will have to cooperate with them against some gigantic enemies in common.

This franchise – recently released in 2019 – takes place in a fantastic world where powerful and wild creatures are terrorizing humanity. Your role is to become a hunter and team up with other players to defeat these monsters called Behemoths. The mechanics are entertaining: collect loot from your prey and use it to design or upgrade your weapons … preparing to hunt down other stronger rivals.

Although it has certain cartoonish graphics, the similarity of this video game with Capcom Monster Hunter it is undeniable … but hey, Dauntless It is a new, free and easily accessible bet that is worth trying. After all, it is not pure luck that he exceeded 15 million players within a few months of launch.