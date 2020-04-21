If you want to play with your friends online without leaving home, we show you options of apps for the cell phone.

SET Puebla News

If you are bored and miss your friends, an ideal option to have them around, could be mobile games.

With these types of titles, there is no need to have the most powerful smartphone with the most powerful processor, or the cell phone that has the most ambitious features. It’s as simple as looking for the game, downloading it and voila!

Call of Duty: Mobile

We couldn’t leave out this incredible game that not only broke records to biblical proportions from the first week of its arrival, but is also a beautiful love letter for those who have closely followed the Call of Duty Modern Warfare and Black Ops series. . Also, the highlight is that it can be enjoyed in multiplayer and in Battle Royale.

It really is super fun and the best thing is that it has no cost and that is due to the free-to-play business model that it will have on all cell phones; This means that people will be able to download the game for free and will only have to pay when they want to access maps, characters or weapons.

This micro-payment system will be known to Fortnite or Apex Legends players, as it is totally similar, so there will be no problem getting used to it.

In addition, the game is constantly updated with new seasons to offer events, new scenarios, weapons and many more details that any lover of shooters will be able to enjoy and thank.

Photo roulette

Beyond the applications and platforms to make video calls, we require other options to maintain social communication and this is possible with Photo Roulette, a fun and also “dangerous” mobile game.

This app exposes the photos that users have stored in their galleries. In other words, Photo Roulette will throw random images of each user so that other friends can guess whose photo it is.

Now, you should not worry, since an image that does not have your consent will not be displayed. When you start the game with Photo Roulette, the app will show you a group of random images from your gallery so you can decide if it is possible that they will be shown to your friends or not.

If you decide not to, then Photo Roulette will select another group that you could also deny if you consider that there are images of a private nature. When the app has made a selection of images that could well be shown to the public, then the game begins.

Scrabble GO

If you are lovers of the classic and of linguistics, then don’t miss out on the opportunity to play Scrabble GO from your cell phone in the company of your friends.

The goal is the same as always: build words on a 15 × 15 square board to earn points. This title is now available for free download on both Google Play and the App Store.

Scrabble GO proposes a version of the classic crossword game with the official board, letter tiles and Scrabble dictionaries. You can play simple one-on-one games and then test your vocabulary in one of the different competitive modes it includes.

And not only can you play against your Facebook contacts or against your friends and family, but it is also possible to expand your network of Scrabble opponents with the new Favorite function, which allows you to easily stay connected and includes a chat with funny emoticons and phrases

Asked

Asked is one of the most popular mobile games today. The mechanics are very simple, since you only have to invite a friend of yours to play with you in a game that will expose all his ignorance.

The mobile game consists of various categories and subjects that you must have taken in elementary school. There is geography, history, entertainment, art and many others. The objective is to respond correctly to beat your opponent.

There’s even an internal chat where you can chat about the game and the games. It is an excellent and fun way to learn and get as much knowledge as possible.

Mario Kart Tour

All lovers of Nintendo and, specifically, the Mario Kart franchise, know perfectly well that we already needed a mobile game from the company in our lives. Although Nintendo initially launched the Super Mario Run, the reality is that it did not turn out to be the expected success due to its limitations.

Now, with Mario Kart Tour, the company has decided to vindicate itself, offering a mobile racing game. After waiting a few months, the ability to play multiplayer was finally added.

In the multiplayer mode, it is possible to compete against seven other players, be they friends of the game, close players or from all over the world to raise our ranking according to the rules that change daily in standard races and gold races.

When competing with friends or other close people, the rooms allow you to choose the speed, the position number of the object and more.

Source: UNOCERO

KCL