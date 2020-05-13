Platforms that connect health professionals with patients can be your allies to receive medical consultations and treatments without leaving home. With the increase in cases of COVID-19 in Mexico, isolation is now more important to reduce infections. Read COVID-19: can it be transmitted sexually?

The Ministry of Health registered 35 thousand 22 infected people, 19 thousand 979 suspected cases and 3 thousand 465 deaths caused by Covid-19 in Mexico. According to the Ministry of Health, a person should be suspicious of Covid-19 when they present at least two symptoms such as cough, fever, or headache, accompanied by a sore throat, runny nose, red eyes, muscle aches, or difficulty breathing ( in severe cases).

The official recommendation is that only individuals who are part of the highest risk groups, such as people over 60 years of age, pregnant women, children under five years of age, people living with diseases such as hypertension or diabetes and people living with cancer or HIV.

If a family member has difficulty breathing, you should go to an emergency medical service or call 911 immediately. If you have a mild condition, call 800 0044 800 or 55 5658 1111 for guidance if the patient should be treated at home or request a medical consultation.

For the rest of the population, the World Health Organization advises that people who begin to feel discomforts such as headache or mild runny nose, stay home until they recover.

“Avoiding contact with other people and visits to medical centers will allow medical centers to function more effectively and help protect you and others from possible Covid-19 virus or other infections.”

If you have discomforts, or present different symptoms and require medical attention, an option to avoid contact with other people is found in the applications and platforms that offer consultations with general practitioners or specialists, whether through video calls, text messages or audio calls.

In case you want to go to a medical consultation, check that the platform you use provides you with the name of the doctor and his professional ID to verify the authenticity of his academic training.

Also, you should consider that online consultations limit the task of medical personnel. According to Emilia Salazar, country manager of doctoranytime Mexico, the lack of physical interaction complicates the preparation of a diagnosis, so this type of care is recommended for patients living with chronic diseases such as diabetes or hypertension and who require monitoring of their treatments.

What is the advantage of remote medical care?

More than 70 percent of consultations can be done remotely because many are follow-up consultations, requests for second opinions where the patient has elements such as laboratory or radiology exams and seeks a specialist.

So why should I do a video consultation?

The video consultation is very focused on medical orientation or advice. It is like a filter to reduce the risk of contagion (by Covid-19) when determining if it is really necessary for the patient to go to a face-to-face consultation.

What else is there to consider about this type of care?

There is also the limitation that prevents the prescription of medicines sold controlled by regulatory terms. We hope that as a result of this, these regulations will be transformed in a responsible way, that doctors can be monitored for how they are prescribing.

Although remote medical attention is mainly recommended for the follow-up of previously established treatments, doctors can guide patients to recover quickly from some discomfort.

In addition, there is always the option of agreeing with the doctor who attends you to make an in-person consultation, establishing hygiene and safety measures that reduce the risk of Covid-19 infection.

If you need a medical guide, here we show you five platforms that can help you:

1. Doctoralia

After its foundation in Barcelona in 2007, Doctoralia merged in 2016 with the Polish company DocPlanner and months later it arrived in Mexico. Now, it has more than 300 collaborators in the Country, with more than 180 thousand affiliated health professionals on its platform for face-to-face consultations, from more than 75 different specialties.

One month after Doctoralia enabled the remote consultation tool in Mexico, the platform has 2,500 doctors offering video consultations and more than 20,000 appointments were scheduled online.

Online consultations through video calls and face-to-face consultations.

Consultation price determined by the doctor.

Automated scheduling system through a bot on WhatsApp.

Payment method: credit or debit card.

Available on iOS and Android.

More information at doctoralia.com.mx

2. Okidoc

Although Okidoc emerged in 2017 in the United States with the purpose of serving migrants who came to the northern country without understanding English, or who feared leaving or did not have the resources to pay for medical service, the Mexican founder Cynthia Cruz decided to adapt her service to Mexico to facilitate care throughout the Republic. It currently has 30 registered doctors.

Consultations through video calls.

Consultation price determined by the doctor.

SMS consulting for probable cases of Covid-19 for 30 pesos to solve a questionnaire.

Covid-19 consultations at 275 pesos with general practitioners, or specialists.

Payment method: credit or debit cards, PayPal.

Available on iOS and Android.

More information at okidoc.app

3. Doctoranytime

In the face of the health emergency, the Doctoranytime medical platform launched a temporarily free telemedicine tool for its registered doctors. This service is an interface with an encrypted video system and an integrated payment system for the collection of queries. Its platform offers 43 different specialties.

Consultations through video calls, audio call or in person.

The patient accesses the video consultation through a link he receives through WhatsApp and confirmation via email.

Medical chat through the site to obtain a general practitioners guide from 10 am to 9 pm, for 80 pesos. The consultancies related to Covid-19 are free.

Consultation price determined by the doctor.

Payment method: credit or debit cards.

Available through the website.

More information in doctoranytime.mx

4. Curatech

The chat platform called Curatech was launched in 2019 to facilitate the doctor’s interaction with the patient. In four months, the application obtained more than 100 registered doctors in Mexico.

Curatech charges patients a “platform fee” of 50 pesos when the doctor decides to charge for the consultation. The fee is charged along with the doctor’s fee, so Curatech can issue a bill to the doctor to deduct these expenses. However, due to the health emergency, Curatech will not apply its “platform fee” until June 1.

Consultations through text chat, voice calls or video consultations.

Consultation price determined by the doctor.

Payment method: credit or debit card.

Available on iOS and Android.

More information at curatech.mx









5. Sofia

The Mexican entrepreneurs Manuel Andere, Sebastián Jiménez and Arturo Sánchez founded Sofía with the intention of improving the way in which millions of people take care of their health. Although the main pillar of their business model lies in the development of insurance plans, they also offer medical consultations, either by video or by chat. In the future, it will offer face-to-face consultations.

During the emergency, the platform enabled free video consultations. According to the Mexican startup, almost 800 video consultations have been carried out through Sofia and more than 10 possible cases of Covid-19 have been detected, which have had the protocol follow-up indicated by the Ministry of Health.

Online consultations through video calls and text chat.

Payment method: free.

Available on iOS and Android.

More information at sofiasalud.com

