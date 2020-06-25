« Don’t scream » and « It can be funny » two proposals from the Contar platform

The free and public platform for audiovisual content Tell, dependent on Contenidos Públicos S. E. of the Ministry of Media and Public Communication, premiered the first chapter of the series Do not shout and this Thursday the 25th presents No can be funny.

It can be funny. For them, humor is their form of expression, an exclusive premiere also from Contar, narrates the lives of the most representative comedians on the local scene to talk about what they know best: comedy.

The film shows how the process of creating a joke is, the search for one’s own voice, the staging of its shows and the encounter with the public. In addition, it delves into the bowels of a genre that fit perfectly into our culture, as arrogant as it is self-critical, so over-psychoanalyzed and at the same time empathetic. The film also explores the theory behind gender in an exercise in reflection about our humanity.

Don’t scream is a horror series that takes place in five episodes and has an old house as the main protagonist. A supernatural entity inhabits this home and no one will be able to stop their thirst for revenge.

Among some of the participating figures are Malena Pichot, Laila Roth, Miss Bimbo, Charo López, Connie Ballarini, Ezequiel Campa, Julián Lucero and Félix Buenaventura, among others.

You can see it on the platform Tell.

“The perfect son” at Cinearte Limiere

This Thursday at 8:00 p.m., Cinearte lumiere presents the film The perfect son, —ittitle Min lilla syster. The Swedish film was directed by Sanna Lenken and starred Rebecka Josephson, Amy Diamond, Annika Hallin, Henrik Norlén and cast.

Synopsis: Stella, an 11-year-old girl about to enter adolescence who looks at her older sister Katja to imitate her, a talented skater will gradually discover that she suffers from eating disorders.

My Perfect Sister is not a movie that aims to give lessons on adolescent behavior, but is delicately told, although in an environment of social relationships that are usually as cold as the Swedish climate itself but that at certain times they even summon humor. The closeness with which the plots are treated and the level of adaptation of the actresses to their roles is magnificent and worth seeing.

Presentation of « As long as the wolf does not come », by Eduardo Gotthelf

The event that presented the new book of Eduardo Gotthelf this will be done Thursday at 8:30 p.m. and can be seen by Facebook and Youtube.

The female body of the National Folkloric Ballet performs “Cueca”

This Thursday at 12:00 the virtual performance of the National Folkloric Ballet will take place, in which they perform “Cueca”. The video will be available on networks for 72 hours

This video aims to show the closeness of the female dance corps, despite the distance, through the movement that proposes a fragment of an emblematic work of the National Ballet Folkloric, Sunrise in Salta with music from Ariel Ramírez and choreography of Santiago Ayala and Norma Viola.

« The strong », a film by Omar Zúñiga

Exclusive premiere at the PCI Virtual Cinema Hall in commemoration of International LGBT Pride Day

The PCI Film Directors Association, through your program Movie Bridges, presents the exclusive premiere of Los Fuerte (Chile, 2019) through the Virtual Cinema Hall.

It is the prime opera of Omar Zúñiga after participating in Films in Progress at the San Sebastián Film Festival and festivals such as Cinélatino Recontres de Toulouse, Valdivia and the Queer Film Festival in Melbourne, among others.

Its premiere is contextualized within the framework of International LGBT Pride Day which is celebrated on June 28.