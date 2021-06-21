5 Oil-Free Deep Fryers on Prime Day Sale for Healthier Cooking | Technology

In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

Oil-free fryers are the hottest appliances and during Prime Day they also get big discounts. Without a doubt one of the best times of the year to buy one.

There is no doubt that oil-free fryers have become the fashionable appliance in every kitchen around the world. These devices allow you to “fry” with a single tablespoon of oil so you can cook healthier.

Oilless fryers can cook a lot of dishes and there are hundreds of models for all tastes. But during Prime Day 2021 you can find some oil-free fryers at a great price.

This is the moment you were waiting to buy one of these fryers because rarely in the remainder of the year you will find offers of this type.

To help you in your purchase we have selected several models that you can buy right now, in various designs and especially with various capacities for food, something very important to take into account when buying an oil-free fryer.

The cheapest: Mellerware Crunchy!

Get the Mellerware Crunchy Oil-Free Fryer! for 48.99 euros

The oil-free fryer Mellerware Crunchy! It is one of those that is always among the best sellers on Amazon. The reason is that it is one of the cheapest you can buy, it works well and it is also available in three colors: black, blue and white.

It can cook between 80 and 200ºC, it has 7 predefined programs and a compact design since its tank has a capacity 1.4 liter. Technically we could define it as a small fryer.

Its normal price is 70 euros, but during Prime Day it will only cost you 48.99 euros.

For the whole family: Princess Aerofryer XXL

Get the Princess Aerofryer XXL oil-free fryer for 85.99 euros

For people who want to make great dishes or for families where food is prepared by the kilo, this oil-free deep fryer Princess Aerofryer XXL it is a good buy.

Your deposit is 4.5 liters, a capacity more than enough to fill it with potatoes for 3 or 4 people. It has a power of 1,500 W and defined programs that you can choose from on its front panel.

From 110 euros that normally costs on Prime Day you can get it for 94 euros.

Mid-size: VPCOK Oil-Free Fryer

The VPCOK oil-free fryer It comes in two sizes, a normal 1.5-liter and the model that we highlight, the “XL” with a bucket that has a 3.6 liter capacity.

It has predefined programs, an adjustable timer and a power of 1,400 W. Its price is close to 90 euros and although they usually have discount coupons, it has reached one of its historical minimum prices of only 61 euros.

Powerful and big: Innsky IS-EE004

Get the Innsky oil-free fryer for 85 euros

If you want everything in an oil-free fryer, that is, one that is powerful to heat food quickly, with good design and also has a large capacity bucket, this Innsky oil-free fryer is your best option.

It has a 5.5 liter capacity, the one with the most capacity of all the previous ones and a power of 1,700 W maintaining the energy efficiency class A +++. It has an LED panel and 7 easily accessible programs.

It is not the cheapest because it costs 110 euros, but for Prime Day you can find it for only 85.59 euros, a price that for a family is possibly an excellent investment.

Designer: IKOHS Create Fryer Air

Oil-free fryer with a capacity of 1.5 liters, ideal for cooking for two people. It stands out for its attractive design and is available in three colors. You can fry without any oil or with just a teaspoon, and it also works as an oven to prepare pastries, gratin or brown.

Among all the models on offer for Prime Day we find a fryer with a different design, more refined and also available in two colors: black and pink.

Is IKOHS Create Fryer Air It has a 1.5 liter bucket, 900W power and capable of controlling the temperature between 80ºC and 200ºC. The best thing is the price because it will only cost you 49.95 euros.

