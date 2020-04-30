Throughout history, the manufacturer has had good, not so good, and excellent models

BMW is a German manufacturer of luxury cars and motorcycles, based in Munich. BMW is the world leader in sales among high-end manufacturers, mainly competing with Audi, Volvo, Lexus and Mercedes-Benz, among other high-end vehicles.

Throughout history, the manufacturer has had good, not so good, and excellent models that have captivated the global market. BMW has a very wide selection of cars, from SUVs, sports cars, work vehicles and sedans among others.

We have talked about the good models, the technology and their excellent sports cars, but like all manufacturers, it also has cars that leave a lot to be desired and may not even want to remember them.

Here we leave you 5 of the worst cars that BMW has made.

5.- E65 7 Series

This model is packed to the brim with technology, packed uncomfortably and with a lack of reliability.

4.- E83 X3

It is BMW’s first attempt at a crossover to capitalize on the SUV boom. So it is not a recommended model.

3.- E53 X5

This vehicle is built in the United States and not in Germany, which takes away value and interest from lovers of these cars.

2.- E36 318ti

The 318ti does not have the same love as its brothers, this model has little power and that is why it is on this list.

1.- Z8 Roadster

The BMW Z8 will forever be one of the most desired BMWs ever made. Having starred in The World Is Not Enough, but is on this list for failing to live up to your expectations, the Z8’s dominating high price and sporty looks are likely to leave you disappointed. It would be better with an E46 M3 that was manufactured at the same time.

***

It may interest you:

.