Field trips or family trips are one of the favorite and most anticipated activities by American drivers, especially during the holiday seasons. However, America’s roads can also be misleading and even lethal if a driver is not cautious.

There are many roads that are boring or very dangerous to drive, but fortunately the United States has no shortage of places to explore and has many roads that offer you beautiful landscapes, many places to visit and excellent driving.

Here is a list of the 5 best roads to drive in the United States.

5- SR 190 Death Valley, California

SR 190 is the main road through the national park, it’s not about the road in this case, but where it takes you. Death valley It is home to some of the country’s most exciting landscapes, including a 600-foot-deep crater and, for Star Wars fans, the exact locations where various scenes from the prolific series were filmed.

4- Michigan Highway 22

The 117-mile highway will take you along the spectacular lake shoreline and around the impressive Leelanau Peninsula.

3- SR 1, Pacific Coast Highway, California

Better known as the PCH it is the most illustrious section of the highway west of Interstate 55.

This California State Route 1 provides travelers with an endless supply of stunning scenery and ocean views.

2- US 421 The Snake, Tennessee

The Snake May is one of the most underrated driving routes in the country. On this road you can experience more than 30 miles of uninterrupted curves and decreasing radius turns.

1- Route 101, California, Oregon, Washington

Route 1 offers beautiful views of the Pacific and stretches almost the entire length of California. Along the way, drivers experience what seems like endless beauty by the ocean.

