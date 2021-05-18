5 of the best movie-based online casino games

If you have ever visited an online casino, you have probably noticed that game developers usually create titles based on elements of Pop culture. One may, for example, come across games inspired by the music of Guns N ‘Roses or from popular television shows, such as Game of Thrones. But above all else, movies are probably the most popular source for creating casino games.

This is one way of branding, it is important that the casino gaming industry create and develop popular titles that players can recognize. Hundreds of movie-based Online Casino games can be found, below we list 5 of the best that you can find in Online Casino today:

Jurassic world

Based on the 2015 film starring Chris Pratt, Jurassic World is a fun game with many references to the film on which it is based. Original images and clips from the movie are used in the online casino game, it has many bonuses and unique ways to win great prizes. This is a sequel to the popular Jurassic Park game, and it may be even more fun than its predecessor.

The mask

The movie The Mask is known to have catapulted the career of comedian Jim Carrey in the mid-90’s. The game is based on this, and like the movie it is funny and fun; Fans of The Mask will enjoy this game as it contains the same irreverent humor Jim Carrey is known for. While the game is known for being comedic, don’t overlook the fact that it offers a chance to win some great prizes.

tomb Raider

Technically, it is based on the Tomb Raider video games, but it has become so popular that we do not hesitate to include it in this list. Temples and Tombs is Lara Croft’s third Casino game developed by Microgaming, and probably the best of the three. Unique additions, incredible 3D graphics, and a huge Jackpot are in this game.

Jumanji Video

The creator of this game – NetEnt – is known for his innovation, and that is something that can be noticed in the game. If you remember the movie, you know that Jumanji was dangerous to play, but in this version of Casino, one cannot help it as it can lead to great jackpots. Jumanji is a unique game and it is worth giving it a try if you would like to experience an online Casino game that feels different from the rest.

King kong fury

It is true that there are many different versions of King Kong based Casino games. However, our favorite is NextGen’s King Kong Fury. The game contains all the monsters that King Kong usually fights in the movies, and there are many bonus games and other special additions. It is a simple game in terms of graphics, but it has become a very popular game in online casinos in 2021.