Today is Monday May 4 and these are the main news of the day:

1. Florida’s first phase of economic reopening begins Monday but excludes Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties. On Sunday, dozens of protesters gathered in front of the Freedom Tower in downtown Miami, demanding the revival of the economy and the lifting of restrictions in South Florida.

2. Today the application process for an unemployment benefit opens for Miami and Hialeah for residents and small business owners. Hialeah has $ 2 million to help 400 businesses with fewer than 25 employees and low-income people. Miami has a $ 10,000 grant for microenterprises with less than 5 employees.

3. The Florida Keys also launched the economic reopening. Businesses are already preparing to open their doors, although with certain restrictions. Business owners are taking the necessary steps to ensure that cleanliness and social distance continue to be maintained within the premises.

4. Dozens of Macy’s and Starbucks locations will open their doors today in the country. Macy’s plans to open 70 stores with minor COVID-19 restrictions in states like Georgia and South Carolina. Almost half of Starbucks stores were closed or limited to self-service. The two chains plan to reopen all their stores in late June.

5. A manatee baby was seen near a pier at a private residence on the outskirts of Islamorada. The 65-pound calf may have been without its mother for several days, which is unusual. She was rescued by specialists and is now being treated at the Miami Seaquarium for a bacterial infection.

.