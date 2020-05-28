Today is Thursday, May 28 and these are the main news of the day:

1. Starting today, the City of Hialeah Gardens will provide a $ 500 grant for at least one year to previously applied City families. The city is also helping small businesses with $ 1,000. For its part, Miami-Dade County launched an aid program for families who cannot afford to rent their home. To apply, go to miamirenthelp.com.

2. The strong storms that affected South Florida left five inches of rain, causing flooding. Among the most affected sectors are Miami, Hialeah, North Miami, Doral and Miami Gardens. Some residents express their disagreement with the lack of maintenance of the drains and the loss of their property.

3. The YMCA youth centers today resume operations in Broward. The centers in Hollywood, Pembroke Pines and Weston will open between 7 a.m. and 8 p.m., Monday through Friday. Weekends are open until 1 in the afternoon. The pools will open on June 1.

4. Homestead authorities warned of false representatives of the Department of Public Services who are calling houses or businesses asking for payment by phone, water, sewer or electricity. The city is not requiring those payments so if you think you have been scammed you can call 1-800 767-28-25.

5. A resolution of the Cuban regime authorizes Cuban emigrants to open bank accounts on the island in freely convertible currency, associated with a magnetic card, with which they can carry out transactions in dollars, Cuban pesos or convertible pesos at ATMs. They will allow the entry of remittances and will apply a 10 percent tax.

