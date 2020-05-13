Today is Wednesday May 13 and these are the main news of the day:

1. Today is the deadline to receive the payment of $ 1,200 of the economic stimulus via direct deposit in your bank account. Before noon visit the IRS page press where it says “Get my payment” and enter your account number. If you don’t, you will have to wait for the paper check that could take weeks to reach your mailbox.

2. The process of reopening during the pandemic continues in South Florida. Today the Hollywood Beach promenade reopens. The Broward commission took precautions so that the measure does not imply an increase in infections. Meanwhile, Miami-Dade is also preparing its rules for next week.

3. Tomorrow, Thursday, in Miami Lakes, you will be able to get tested for antibodies to the coronavirus and help others. You will need to donate blood first, and then you will have routine tests and an antibody test to determine if you have been exposed to the virus. Donations will be made at Royal Oaks Park, at 16500 Northwest 87th Avenue, in Miami Lakes, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

4. The House of Representatives will vote Friday on a Democratic proposal for a new $ 3 trillion stimulus package comprising another $ 1,200 check, the inclusion of undocumented taxpayers, $ 1,200 per child, support for state and local governments to fight against COVID-19 and helps the unemployed. However, the package is expected to be rejected in the Republican-controlled Senate.

5. Musician Rodrigo Cunha and his piano toured an elevated highway in Sao Paulo. He did it dressed in a dark blue suit, a plastic mask and riding in a modified truck. He said he was excited to share his art with people and with mothers overwhelmed by COVID-19.

