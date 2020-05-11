Today is Monday May 11 and these are the main news of the day:

1. The city of Miami Beach reopens South Pointe Park today after closing it on May 4 because visitors did not follow the rules for social distancing. Meanwhile, a group of people in Miami Beach demanded on Sunday the reopening of businesses, beaches and schools.

2. Doral opens a new free coronavirus detection center today in the Walmart Supercenter parking lot located at 8651 NW 13th Terrace. Adults with symptoms or with a high risk of infection may attend. It will serve between 150 and 200 people a day, who go in their vehicles. It will open Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 7 to 9 in the morning. You must request your appointment here.

3. Palm Beach County began phase 1 of reopening, so elective surgeries will be allowed in hospitals, while restaurants will be able to open to 25 percent of their capacity and beauty salons must respect social distancing. The bars and gyms will be closed and the reopening of the beaches will be from May 18 with groups of no more than 10 people.

4. Until Wednesday there is an opportunity to enter your bank account information to receive the direct deposit of the economic stimulus for the coronavirus. To do so, you can enter this page here. of the internet you see on screen … Meanwhile, the IRS says paper checks should start arriving at the end of the month.

5. The Miami-Dade County public library system is offering the option to reserve books, dvd’s, and other materials online, to pick them up outdoors. The service is available to library cardholders at all branches, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Saturday. For more information, visit the page here.

