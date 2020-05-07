Today is Thursday, May 7 and these are the main news of the day:

1. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis reported on a mobile testing laboratory that will operate at Hard Rock Stadium. You can process up to 500 samples daily and new antibody tests, which give results in 15 minutes. Additionally, Miami-Dade announced a new mobile lab for 500 tests per day that will diagnose the virus in just one hour.

2. The discussion of a man who tried to enter a Publix without a mask was captured by the body camera of a Miami Beach police officer. The individual angered the officer and the employees who prevented him from entering the premises. The man alleged that he was being denied his constitutional right to buy food and insisted that the pandemic did not exist.

3. Tomorrow, Friday, a coronavirus testing center will open at the Miami Beach Convention Center. It is for over 18 years with symptoms or not and children accompanied by an adult. They can arrive in their vehicles or on foot. It will be open every day from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. It is completely free and without an appointment.

4. The Uber transportation company is offering free service in Hialeah. The initiative, in partnership with city authorities, offers up to $ 50,000 in funds for the free transportation of elderly and high-risk people. If you are interested, you can call the Hope Foundation at 305-456-1514 to get your code.

5. The Frost School of Music at the University of Miami is inspiring the community with the power of song by presenting a video created by students and teachers, each doing their part from their places of isolation. It is an effort to give a little hope in times of coronavirus.

