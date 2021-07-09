5 Nikola Tesla predictions that came true

Cheaper energy, accessible international flights and the empowerment of women are among Nikola Tesla’s predictions.

The rivalry between Nikola Tesla and Thomas Alva Edison was fierce. Although they originally wore a teacher-apprentice relationshipSoon, the Croatian immigrant surpassed his former boss in ingenuity and investigative abilities. Both engineers, both brilliant; but one more capable than the other, and perhaps also more naive.

Be that as it may, we owe a large part of contemporary technological development to this couple of nineteenth-century inventors. Later historical reviews recognize Tesla as’the father of electricity‘. In his most lucid years, the scientist managed predict historical and social processes with singular acuity that they did take place. These are some of the most successful:

Cheaper energy and the danger of fossil fuels

Nikola Tesla knew that the excessive use of coal to generate energy it would bring problems to humanity sooner rather than later. For this reason, he has since proposed the use of water as a way to produce electricity, according to Smithsonian Magazine coverage.

In addition to being cheaper, he thought, it would have a much less environmental impact than burning fossil fuels. In this way, not only would the impending environmental crisis be addressed, but the production costs they would go down substantially. Today we thank you for the idea.

Empowerment of women

At age 68, Tesla was convinced that women would play an increasingly active, participatory and equal role in the society of the future. In an interview titled When Woman Is Boss (1926), the scientist assured that at the time that the women will come into contact with technology, the world would revolutionize towards a more horizontal panorama.

According to the BBC, “women would use wireless technology for better education, employment and ultimately become the dominant sex“. Although we still have a long way to go, it seems that Nikola Tesla was right.

Natural resource management

Tesla’s notes reveal that, long before the 21st century began, he already predicted the advent of an anthropogenic climate crisis. With the advancement of the industry, the author predicted that the excessive logging and abuse of natural resources it would lead humanity to suffer powerful ecological consequences.

Among them, as recorded in his personal diaries, there would be fires, droughts and increases in the earth’s temperature. Each of them we suffer today.

Connectivity and new media

It was not the big US multinationals that predicted the indiscriminate, intimate and sometimes corrosive use of smartphones.

On the contrary, it was Nikola Tesla who originally thought of devices that human beings could carry in our pockets, with an invisible network that allowed them connect to an unlimited source of information. Thus, decades before the invention of the internet, the multifaceted scientist had already envisioned a future of increased connectivity.

High speed commercial flights

The inventor was sure that ‘flying machines’ could soon enter the market, making any destination in the world more accessible.

Not only that: I knew they could reach powerful speeds with progressively finer engines, and trade routes would become increasingly diverse. For him, the key was wireless power: based on it, the planes could be powered without fuel. We continue working on it, but everything indicates that technology is heading in that direction.

