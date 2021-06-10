5 new Xiaomi Smart TVs with 4K and Android TV that you can now buy in Spain | Technology

In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

The new Xiaomi Smart TVs for this 2021 can be purchased on Amazon from 32 inches to 75 inches with LED and QLED panels.

Xiaomi is very serious with its Smart TVs. Although we already had several models in Spain, the company has renewed its entire range of products to adapt them to the new times, maintaining one of its main characteristics, such as adjusted prices.

The new Xiaomi Smart TV series Mi TV P1 Y My TV Q1 they can already be purchased in Spain. They are presented as an economical option with good panel quality, compatible with 4K and also with Android TV to compete against the big ones like Samsung and LG.

Join this Telegram channel to receive the best offers on food, supermarkets and home products on your mobile in real time.

The world of televisions is moving fast and there is increasing pressure against Samsung, LG and Sony. Much cheaper brands such as TCL, Hisense and even Xiaomi are making a niche for themselves with very cheap models and good technical characteristics.

In addition, these televisions arrive at the best possible time with the arrival of the Eurocup and the Olympic Games.

Xiaomi Mi TV Q1 75-inch

Latest Xiaomi TV model with Android TV, a size of 75 “and QLED panel. Supports 4K UHD, HDR10 +, Dolby Vision, Dolby Audio and DTS-HD.

The first model launched this year is Xiaomi’s first Smart TV with a QLED panel. This 75-inch Xiaomi Mi TV Q1 is by far the premium model that the brand has and that has as its flag an excellent Samsung panel and a huge size.

Samsung’s QLED panel gives you more vivid colors and a deeper black thanks to Quantum Dot technology. It supports 4K, HDR10 +, HDR10, HLG, and Dolby Vision video. It also has the latest version of Android TV with Chromecast as the operating system.

As a good premium Smart TV, the price is also premium. Right now you can only get a dropper at Media Markt for 1,599 euros.

32-inch Xiaomi Mi TV P1

32-inch model of the new generation of Xiaomi Smart TV, compatible with HD video, HDR and Android TV.

Of the latest Smart TVs announced by Xiaomi this is the smallest model. The good news is that all Mi TV P1 models regardless of size have almost the same features, so you can expect the same performance on all of them.

32-inch Xiaomi Mi TV P1 has an LED panel and is the only one that is compatible with at most 720p video, not 1080p or 4K. The size is very small and this type of 32-inch TV is often used for places where 4K does not make much sense.

Its total size with the base included is 73.3 x 18 x 47.9 cm. It maintains Android 9.0 as the operating system, Bluetooth, WiFi, 3 HDMI connections and 2 USB ports to connect hard drives and pendrives.

The price of the 32-inch Xiaomi Mi TV P1 is 289.99 euros on Amazon. But in PcComponentes you can buy it for 229.98 euros and also with free shipping.

43-inch Xiaomi Mi TV P1

43-inch model of the new generation of Xiaomi Smart TV, compatible with 4K, HDR10 + and with Android TV.

The first model of these series Mi TV P1 with 4K has a size of 43 inches. Besides the size and what supports 4K and HDR10 +, makes the leap to Android TV 10 as an operating system.

As for the rest of the characteristics, it is rather identical, with 3 HDMI ports, one of them being eARC 2.1 and the rest 2.0. It also has 2 USB 2.0 ports, AV input, 1 Gigabit Ethernet port, headphone output, WiFi and Bluetooth.

Its measurements grow, going to 96.22 x 20.52 x 62.46 centimeters. Its price is slightly higher, it costs 449 euros on Amazon.

50-inch Xiaomi Mi TV P1

50-inch model of the new generation of Xiaomi Smart TV, compatible with 4K, HDR10 + and with the latest version of Android TV and Chromecast.

We move on to the second largest model of the new generation of Xiaomi Smart TV with a 50-inch LED panel.

This 50-inch Mi TV P1 has all the functions of the previous model, including Android TV 10, assistant and Chromecast integrated, HDMI connections, USB to connect pen drives and hard drives.

Its size is 111.72 x 27.68 x 71.06 centimeters, so you have to measure your space for a TV in your living room well before deciding on it. Its price also grows, up to 599 euros on Amazon.

55-inch Xiaomi Mi TV P1

55-inch model of the new generation of Xiaomi Smart TV, compatible with 4K, HDR10 + and with the latest version of Android TV and Chromecast.

This is the largest model in the Mi TV P1 series, with a 55 inch LED panel compatible with 4K, HDR10 + and with Android TV 10 as the operating system. Like the other two previous models, its specifications do not change more than in physical size.

With this 55-inch panel, it measures 123.49 x 78.22 x 28.53 centimeters, a considerable size.

In PcComponentes you can find it at 549.98 euros with free shipping. Meanwhile, on Amazon you can get it for 649 euros with totally free shipping and fast delivery for Amazon Prime users.

If you like to keep up to date with the latest offers and product recommendations, you can follow them in real time on the Computerhoy.com channel on Telegram, where we will keep you informed of the latest technology discounts.

In this article, ComputerHoy receives a commission from its affiliate partners for each purchase you make through the product links that we have included, something that in no case represents an additional cost for you. However, our recommendations are always independent and objective. You can check our affiliate policy here.