The current market in the automotive industry is more focused on SUVs, these models have been increasing their sales in an impressive way, leaving sedan and minivan cars behind.

SUV or crossover models are at their peak. In 2017 alone, 40% of car sales in the United States were destined for this type of vehicle, Business Insider reported, making it not only a trend in car purchases, but a preference by American drivers.

SUVs are currently combining an entirely new segment of automobiles. They combine luxurious accommodation with excellent performance and performance.

Modern SUVs are no longer just a spacious vehicle with good fuel economy, they now include luxuries, high technology, off-road capabilities and changed the way we view these utility vehicles,

For these and many other reasons, car manufacturers are manufacturing new models of SUVs.

Here are five new SUVs that will hit the market in 2021.

Aston Martin DBX

This model from the luxurious manufacturer Aston Martin, will be equipped with a 4.0-liter V8 biturbo engine that produces 550 horsepower (hp).

Audi e-tron S

Audi will launch this SUV with three electric motors, two on the rear axle and one on the front. The combination of these three engines produce a power of 504 hp.

Ferrari Thoroughbred

Not yet available, but before his death in July 2018, the Ferrari boss, Sergio Marchionne, confirmed to the world that Ferrari was working on an SUV.

Exact times are not confirmed, but we believe we will see the car for the first time in 2021.

Ford Mustang Mach-E

The Mustang March E is not only Ford’s first electric SUV, but the first Mustang that is adapted to be a crossover.

While the SUV won’t hit dealerships in the United States until late 2020, it can already be taken online.

Lamborghini Urus

The Lamborghini Urus does not give up speed and powerful engines, the manufacturer includes a 4.0-liter V8 biturbo engine that can produce 641 hp and 627 pound-feet of torque.

