The Chinese brand, belonging to Huawei, introduced a laptop, screen, tablet, wireless headphones, and appliances that promise to enrich smart home ecosystems. Although there is no definite date yet, they are expected to arrive in Mexico in the coming months.

The Honor portfolio will be expanded with new products, including the new Honor MagicBook Pro laptop, the Honor ViewPad 6 tablet and the Honor Vision X1 screen, as well as household appliances and smart home devices.

Although there are no launch prices for our country yet, Honor confirmed that all the products presented will arrive in Mexico. Get to know them in detail.

1. Honor MagicBook Pro laptop

It features a 16.1-inch screen, with bezels reduced to 4.9mm to offer users an improved display with a 90 percent screen-to-body ratio.

The laptop will have two versions. The first and most equipped integrates a tenth generation Intel Core i7-10510U processor, the Nvidia GeForce MX350 graphics card, 16 GB RAM and 512 GB storage through its solid state drive. This model will be priced at 6,699 yuan.

The following model integrates all the previous components with a change in the processor, which in this case will be the tenth generation Intel Core i5. This model will go on sale with a price of 5,999 yuan.

2. Honor ViewPad 6 tablet

A 10.4-inch 2K resolution FullView display will make up the Honor ViewPad 6 tablet, which also promises HD stereo audio quality. In addition to having the Kirin 985 5G processor, it has WiFi 6 support for better connectivity.

In addition to having the dimensions and the ideal performance to carry out multiple simultaneous tasks, the device is compatible with Magic-Pencil, a tool that will serve to unleash the creativity of the users.

It has an 8 MP front camera and a 16 MP rear camera, with the ability to record at 1080P, at 60 frames per second, and its autonomy will be backed by a 7,250 mAh battery.

The price of the ViewPad 6 will be revealed on June 13 for the Chinese market.

3. Honor Vision X1

Thanks to the Honghu 818 chip, the Honor Vision X1 smart display has the ability to decode 8K content, although its 50, 55 and 65-inch panels are 4K.

It has the Hongmeng OS 1.0 operating system and functions as an IoT control center, having support for more than 50 million HiLink-compatible products.

Furthermore, it has the ability to stream via the screen of two smartphones simultaneously. The screen integrates four 10W speakers, with integrated Huawei Histen technology for sound effects.

The 65-inch Honor Vision X1 model will be priced at 3,289 yuan, while the 55-inch model will cost 2,289 yuan. The 50-inch model does not have a defined price.

4. Honor Reuter 3

With support for WiFi 6, the Honor Router 3 will be the first router of the company to adopt this standard to offer connection speeds of up to 3 thousand Mbps, with a band of 2.4 GHz and another band of 5 GHz.

The device features a WiFi 6+ chipset and a 1.2 GHz Gigahome Dual-core CPU to offer higher bandwidth and lower power consumption. In addition, with OFDMA technology, it promises direct connections to various devices without losing stability in data transmission, thanks to low latency.

The Honor Router 3 will be priced at 219 yuan.

5. Honor TWS Earbuds X1 Headphones

Honor’s new all-wireless headsets called TWS Earbuds X1 promise up to 24 hours of total autonomy, along with dual microphones to reduce ambient noise during calls, or while listening to music.

Thanks to binaural synchronous transmission technology, the headphones will deliver low latency audio to reduce delay, known as lag.

The TWS Earbuds are priced at 169 yuan.

5. The Honor Choice line

It is a series of devices to facilitate the creation of an intelligent ecosystem at home. In addition to TWS Earbuds X1 headphones, Honor introduced appliances that will help users integrate more devices into their own Internet of Things network.

The Smart Vaccum is a vacuum cleaner with the power of 350 W of the motor that reaches 100 thousand revolutions per minute, with suction technology and mopping to speed up the cleaning, at least during the 65 minutes that its battery pays.

In addition, Smart Vaccum has an ultraviolet sterilization system with the promise of eliminating bacteria from the surface and automatically detects and calculates the calories burned by the user while cleaning. Smart Vaccum will be priced at 1,299 yuan.

On the other hand, the Air Multiplier has bladeless turbocharger technology to spread the air at the desired temperature to every corner of the room. It will be available for 999 yuan.

For people with respiratory problems during the summer, Honor will launch the Humidifier with a 3-liter tank and a humidity capacity of 3 ml / h, designed for medium rooms, in addition to having a design indicated to reduce the growth of bacteria. It will be priced at 699 yuan.

Another device presented was the Smart Ultra-Sonic Toothbrush, a toothbrush with sonic technology for good oral hygiene with a series of tips through the HiLink platform. With a wall charger, the brush offers cleaning for 30 days without requiring a recharge. It will be available for 109 yuan.

Other devices shown were Smart Kettle, with a 1,800 W heating source and remote connectivity to the smartphone via HiLink to control the temperature, in addition to the Smart Desk Lamp, which produces soft light to cover an area up to 1.12 meters in diameter.

“Honor is committed to bringing a more advanced intelligent living experience to the global technology market, this will help young people maintain mental and physical health while working or studying indoors during this period,” George Zhazo, President of Honor.

