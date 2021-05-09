5 Netflix series you can avoid even if they recommend them

These Netflix series are not a saint of our devotion, since ‘Jupiter’s Legacy‘ to ‘Ginny and Georgia‘. Those that are worth it: The best series of 2021.

Not all that glitters on Netflix is ​​gold. And, with the incredible saturation of content that we have in the world of ‘streaming’, no time to lose. Welcome to the Jungle! Well, maybe we are exaggerating a bit, but the essence is the same: it is increasingly difficult to select what is worthwhile on our platforms and bet, instead, on the jewels that sometimes go unnoticed. Of course, each viewer has their personal tastes and interests, and not necessarily what one considers advisable will be for another. However, Tastes aside, there are titles in which, for better and for worse, we can coincide. And it is the case with these five recent Netflix series, which we recommend that you avoid many times that they appear on the ‘home’ while you are looking for something to watch. You are warned.

Jupiter’s Legacy

Netflix

Beyond Marvel and DC Comics, Mark Millar created on paper a different league of superheroes facing the same old dilemma: Where are the limits of superhero power marked? Who watches the watchers? ‘Jupiter’s Legacy’, now turned into a Netflix series, shows us a combination of superheroes of the third age with young promises, veterans and their successors, in the fight to protect the world without exceeding their role in the passing of the world . Where series such as ‘The Boys’ triumphed with its gore hooliganism and ‘Watchmen’ with its profound discourse on racism in the United States, this one remains in known and poorly explored places, and in the inability to turn its protagonists into memorable characters.

Ginny and Georgia

COURTESY OF NETFLIX

Critics defined it as the dark version of ‘Gilmore Girls’, and it is that its history presents more serious conflicts that make life difficult for its young protagonists. ‘Ginny and Georgia’ follows the teenage Ginny (Antonia gentry) and her mother Georgia (Brianne howey), who move to another city in search of a new beginning for their lives. But the past always comes back, and it will be the main obstacle to your happiness, your relationships, and your future. If you like dramedies with secrets and personal problems in the soap opera style, the kind that you don’t ask for more than a little entertainment so as not to think too much, this is the right series. But, in reality, this can be counted among the worst Netflix series in 2021.

Behind your eyes

Netflix

If something must be granted to this series, it is its capacity for surprise: you will not believe the aces that history has up its sleeve. ‘Behind his eyes’ became for a few days the ‘hot topic’ of Netflix thanks to a story that begins as a story of infidelities and ended up taking a crazy turn with supernatural touches and identity theft. The series follows a single mother, Louise (Simona brown), who starts a relationship with his new boss, David (Tom bateman), who is married to the mysterious Adele (Eve hewson), who perhaps knows more than meets the eye. Once he has revealed his gimmicky script twists, what remains is not at all satisfying. Even some of his narratives fall into homophobia. All in all, it’s not worth the trip.

Crime Scene: Disappearance at Hotel Cecil

Netflix

The euphoria of ‘true crime’ on platforms like Netflix has led to series like ‘Hotel Cecil: The disappearance of Elisa Lam’, which, really, has nothing to tell. The case of Elisa Lam obsessed the world in 2013A video from a security camera showed this 21-year-old girl acting strangely in the elevator of the Hotel Cecil in Los Angeles, where she was staying during a vacation, and sparked numerous theories that were intensified when her body was found in the roof of the building. Although the documentary does an exhaustive job trying to discredit all the false theories that circulated on the internet, he also feeds on them to fill four episodes that had been settled in one.

Away

Netflix

We love stories about astronauts and space missions, but also that they tell us new things. In ‘Away’, the two-time Oscar winner Hilary swank lead the first manned mission to Mars with an international team where problems and misunderstandings are not lacking. Created by Andrew Hinderaker (‘Penny Dreadful’) and Jessica goldberg (‘The Path’), the series is not bad, but it fails to find fertile ground in an already exploited genre and with characters that do not finish flourishing. The result? It has been canceled by Netflix after this first season, so it gives us another reason to avoid it: we won’t be able to see how it continues anyway. Although, if you still feel like traveling to space, do not miss ‘For All Humanity’ on Apple TV +.

