5 Netflix series to watch at once

These five Netflix series they're perfect for a marathon weekend (and beyond), so don't hesitate to hit play.

We love the pleasure of ‘binge-watching’, especially in times of pandemic. You know: reserve a whole afternoon (or a whole day!) To marathon a series just because, because you feel like it, because you deserve it. If you already have popcorn in the microwave and mobile notifications are disabled, We are going to give you some Netflix series options that you should give a try. Some can be completed in one day and others will need more time, but all are great series to watch at once thanks to intense plots, immersive stories and unique worlds.

Who Killed Sara?

With the second season just released, it is time to know all the answers that hide the mysteries of its history. And is that ‘Who killed Sara?’ has become one of the most addictive suspense series of this year on Netflix, thanks to a tale of death, revenge and justice. It all starts with the murder that looms in the title, although at first it doesn’t seem like it: Sara dies riding on a paraglider that was attached to a boat. A terrible accident? A negligence of some of your friends? Deliberate murder?

The judge determines that it is his brother, Alex Guzmán (Manolo cardona), the culprit of the events, as pointed out by his friends from the Lazcano family, and sentenced to 18 years in prison. But the true story of the Netflix series begins right there: when Alex is released and put in place a plan to find out who was the real culprit, why the Lazcano wanted to incriminate him and, incidentally, seek justice for his sister. But beware, the answers that you will find as you pull more and more of the thread will leave you speechless. And in danger. You are going to want to make room in your schedule to be able to see the two seasons available at once.

Death, Love & Robots

If you prefer the stories in small self-concluding capsules, you will find a lot of material in ‘Death, Love & Robots’. Is about a set of short films of varying lengths that explore animated futuristic stories. The imagination has no limits: through terror, fantasy or even comedy, these shorts speak of strange but familiar worlds, with soldier werewolves, revolting robots, garbage monsters, dairy that have feelings, alien spiders …

Sometimes in a more realistic way and others closer to movies like ‘Mad Max’ or ‘A quiet place’, this series produced by Tim miller (director of ‘Deadpool’) and David Fincher gives voice to numerous directors and authors who imagine the future of technology and put it in animated images of the most disturbing and creative. Its second season has hit Netflix this year, so there’s so much more to catch up on. What’s more, as each short has its own story, we can marathon the series until we say enough and we will never be left half.

The innocent

This one you are going to eat in one sitting, whether you like it or not. With only eight episodes, which pass in a sigh, ‘The innocent’ has become the most addictive series of the year on Netflix. If you don’t believe us, buckle up and put on the first episode, where we meet Mat (Mario Casas), a shy young man who is sentenced to four years in prison for accidentally killing another boy outside a nightclub. In a matter of minutes, we see his life pass before our eyes: the stay in prison, the reconstruction of his life when he left, his relationship with his girlfriend Olivia (Aura Garrido), painful family losses, new hopes … After this accelerated introduction, the true story begins, which will go from character to character, revealing new secrets and leaving us speechless with its revelations.

Based on the novel by Harlan coben and directed by Oriol Paulo (‘The body’), the Spanish series is a time bomb, loaded with information and suspense in each episode. Everything you think you know about the story and its characters is constantly changing as all the pieces fall into place. You are going to want to go looking for eight free hours of your time to be able to see it until the end.

Line of duty

It’s one of the UK’s most successful series for many reasons, but mostly because has you on the edge of the couch in every episode. ‘Line of duty’ is the typical British model crime series, the kind made with a very good hand and plenty of tension, but its merits go beyond average. His story follows the less popular department of the police: it is about the agents who investigate corruption within the institution, that is, the bad practices of their colleagues. And no, they don’t take it too well. And yes, there is one of accumulated dust under the carpet that is scary.

Created by Jed Mercury, we started the story with Detective Sergeant Steve Arnott (Martin Compston), who is transferred to the anti-corruption unit under the command of Chief Ted Hastings (Adrian dunbar) after botching (and well into) a counterterrorism operation. Along with Detective Kate Fleming (Vicky mcclure), in that and the following seasons, he will dedicate himself to investigating all the corrupt plots that are hidden right under his own nose. Six seasons of pure suspense, surprises and interrogations that make us break a sweat. One of the few series that continues to bring millions of British people together in front of the television once a week. Addictive to the extreme. Wow, you see it!

Castlevania

We know that anime does not fit everyone equally well, but, if you are into gory action and medieval fantasy, you have to give ‘Castlevania’ a try. This Netflix production is inspired by the classic video game series of the same name, and follows in the footsteps of the last surviving Belmont clan, Trevor (voiced by Richard Armitage), while trying to save Eastern Europe from extinction at the hands of Dracula himself, who was avenging the murder of his great love.

Created by Warren ellis, the series immerses us in a fantastic 15th century where all humans fight for their survival. There are fights to the death so spectacular that they put ‘Game of Thrones’ at the height of the bitumen, but its mythology is not romanticized or idealized. Thus, in a world so far from our reality, we find bridges with the present. For example, in the guilt that the powerful carry for giving rise to the present situation, and allowing injustice with their silence.

