5 Netflix series that you did not know and without a doubt you must see!

This time we will mention you 5 series of the Netflix platform that you probably did not know and that are perfect to watch and do a great marathon this Easter in case you have decided to stay safe from home.

The truth is that the extensive Netflix catalog often seems like an endless collection of options and if you are looking for a series to do a marathon during the Holy Week, we leave you some series that possibly do not know.

And if they are already your favorites, you can always enjoy a second look at those good stories that the platform always has at the disposal of its subscribers.

On Netflix there is so much new material available to the subscriber, that actually looking for options can be exhausting.

And this even more so when it seems that you have already reviewed the most popular, seen, interesting and new in your region.

For that reason, here at Show News we bring you a selection of series that you may not have heard of and that are worth taking a look at.

one

Rita

Rita, the series by Lars Kaalund and Jannik Johansen, has become the guilty pleasure of many subscribers of the platform.

The story of the teacher played by star Mille Dinesen is a combination of good humor, great themes and drama in just the right measure.

With five seasons and finished in a dignified way, it is the perfect option to spend a few days enjoying a curious plot that will move you.

two

Godless

If you are fascinated by Gambit de Dama, the award-winning Netflix original series, you will surely want to enjoy this series from the same director.

On this occasion, Scott Frank recounts how a group of women become the center of the action in the Wild West in a seven-episode season.

They do it with skill, as well as a formidable notion of power and vulnerability, combined with the best of Western.

If you are a lover of stories in which the characters amaze by their evolution in a solid plot, Godless is your option.

A tribute to all the great films of the traditional American genre and, in addition, with a brilliant staging.

3

Marianne

If you are a horror lover, without a doubt this is your natural option, which is the story of a writer who comes to her hometown only to find all kinds of horrors, it will captivate you immediately.

It’s not just about its careful atmosphere, but also about using witch-related myths and legends brilliantly.

And although it was canceled for unclear reasons, Marianne remains one of the great surprises of the extensive Netflix catalog. It only has an eight-episode season.

4

Kingdom

This two-season zombie tale is surprising in its use of historical elements to tell a genre plot.

It also does so with several of the most astonishing and visually striking scenes of recent years.

And although it seems that all is said regarding the zombies, Kingdom recovers the terrifying quality of the myth and takes it to the next layer.

If the above were not enough, there is also an interesting political scene that will amaze you for its good work.

In particular, because of the way in which it conditions the attack of the lurking monsters, in the middle of a social and cultural rupture.

One of the best series about the genre that you will find right now on any platform, not only on Netflix.

5

Behind your eyes

There is no doubt that it is amazing, creepy and so well constructed that it keeps its secrets until the last chapter, an unforgettable story.

With its apparent rhythm of suspense drama, Steve Lightfoot’s Netflix series reaches its finest moments when it showcases an unexpected combination of genres.

The result is a bump and chill ride through a solid, tricky plot that is divided into six episodes.