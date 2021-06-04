5 nebulizer fans that will cool you down with water spray even on the hottest days | Technology

In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

If you do not want to heat up this summer you can always choose a fogging fan to cool the environment, especially outdoors.

Summer is about to begin and with it the unbearable temperatures that this year will be, again, the highest ever. We have already talked about how before summer is the best time to buy an air conditioner or a fan because as soon as the thermometer rises above 30ºC, prices will start to rise.

Among all the options to make summer more bearable are fogging fans. Essentially a normal fan, but with a water tank that sprays water for cooling.

These fans are widely used in large areas or outdoors. Therefore, if you have a large living room where you want to reduce the temperature or a garden and you do not want to burn, these fans can be a good option.

Cecotec EnergySilence 690 FreshEssence

Nebulizer fan with a 3-liter tank, perfect for cooling outdoors such as terraces and indoors.

The nebulizer fan Cecotec EnergySilence 690 FreshEssence It is a floor model that expels water spray indoors or for terraces.

It has a 3-liter tank and the fan is oscillating and silent. It has 3 speeds and a timer to turn off automatically. It has a base with wheels so you can move them without problems on any surface.

Its price is higher than that of a normal fan, for obvious reasons since it is a more complete product. You can get it in the Cecotec online store for 129 euros or on Amazon also for 129 euros. In both cases you have free shipping and from Spain.

Taurus MF4000

Get the Taurus MF4000 fan for 129 euros

A powerful fan and water spray perfect for indoors and outdoors, this Taurus MF4000 It is a good choice and with an interesting price, on sale on Amazon for only 129 euros.

It has a large diameter, 40 centimeters, but it is also powerful, with a 100W motor. It has 3 speeds and 3 operating modes. It also has a 2-liter tank of water to expel through its sprayer for 10 hours.

The front has an LCD screen and remote control to control it remotely.

Tristar VE-5884

Get the Tristar VE-5884 fan for 108 euros on Amazon

A simpler and cheaper option is this nebulizer fan Tristar VE-5884. In operation it is identical to the rest, with a 2-liter tank and low-noise, low-consumption operation.

The motor is 80 W and has a diameter of 40 centimeters. It has 3 speeds and 3 different operating modes that can be controlled from its remote control.

This fan is on Amazon for 108 euros with a discount of 16% already applied. In addition, shipping is free and fast if you sign up for Amazon Prime.

Ikohs Tropwind Cool

Get the Ikohs Tropwind Cool fan for 89.95 euros

Ikohs Tropwind Cool It is an oscillating fan with nebulizer that is characterized by its low price and being very quiet.

It has 2 wind modes with different humidity and 3 speeds to adjust it according to your needs and the heat you have. Its oscillation is 80º and it has a remote control to control it remotely.

It also has a 3.4-liter tank that you can remove and fill without having to carry the entire fan from one place to another.

You can buy it on the Ikohs website for 89.95 euros with free shipping and shipping from Spain. It is also available on Amazon for less than 110 euros with free shipping.

Taurus TMF1500

Get the Taurus TMF1500 nebulizer fan for 99 euros

If you are looking for a product of this type, a fan with a nebulizer but one that is at least different in design, Taurus TMF1500 it is just what you are looking for.

Instead of being a traditional fan, it is a tower design with water spray expulsion. It is taller than a normal tower fan, measuring 120 centimeters, but with the same functions. For example, 3 speeds, 3 operating modes, and a 12-hour timer to control when you want it to turn off.

It has a remote control and a removable 1.5-liter tank. Its price is only 99 euros on Amazon.

