The NBA and music (especially rap) have always been very connected and many players have dared to do their little things. We show you here what we consider five best musical performances of NBA players in history:

KOBE BRYANT

The ill-fated Kobe Bryant leaked for a time in his career with music and came to have his own single alongside Tyra Banks. Kobe can be said to be stylish with rap.

DAMIAN LILLARD

The Portland Trail Blazers star has starred in several approaches to the world of rap, including the single ‘Run It Up’ and two albums (‘The Letter 0’ and ‘Confirmed’). The kid has talent beyond triples …

VICTOR OLADIPO

The Indiana Pacers player is, without a doubt, the most daring of many NBA players who have approached the world of music. No rap, no hip-hop, Oladipo breaks with stereotypes and goes through R&B. It deserves to be enjoyed.

LONZO BALL

The young Pelicans player has rap deep inside. So it is not uncommon to see it in music videos. He’s rapping style, that’s undeniable.

KYRIE IRVING

It is not exactly a single that the base of the Nets presents, but a track in which he tries to demonstrate that he can do it. Judge for yourselves.

These are just some of the players who have dared to cuddle or dive into the world of music. We promise part two, there is much more …

