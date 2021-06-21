You have made up your mind. You already know what car you want, perhaps helped by our tool What car do I buy ?. And at that point you are probably thinking about what color you want to take it with. In Europe we are lucky to have a very large range of colors. In fact, it is increasingly common to find models that advocate an immense color palette, and sometimes even two-tone combinations, matte finishes, adhesives, and endless options that ultimately seek the greatest customization of the product.

However, What problem can be involved in choosing a certain color? Will the insurance cost me more if I buy it red? Let’s talk about 5 myths (and facts) about the color of your car.

Did you know…? The most popular colors in Spain are gray and white. As in the rest of Europe, in Spain we like light cars

White Volvo XC40.

1. White, only for taxis (myth)

In Madrid and other cities where taxis are presented in this color, white has always had the reputation of being a boring color, typical of a taxi. I have to admit that I do not know it, but perhaps in Barcelona there is a similar impression with black. But the truth is that gray and white are the favorite colors of the Spanish (and Europeans).

25% of Spaniards choose their car in white and white and gray make up half of the cars bought in Spain. We like light colors.

Black is in fashion, but it also generates more heat in the cabin in summer

Lexus NX.

2. Black and dark tones are worse in hot climates and in summer (reality)

I am sure that, when you buy a car, the last thing you will be thinking about is that the color you take is more or less prone to attracting the sun’s rays. But it is true that the differences between a light car, for example white, and a dark car, for example black, are really important. It is a basic physical concept, dark bodies, and especially black ones, absorb light and energy from the sun’s rays (see Wikipedia).

If we add this effect to the nature of a car, a closed and glazed area, dark cars on a sunny summer day can reach temperatures several degrees higher inside than those reached by lighter cars. In addition to the problem of starting a trip with a car over 50ºC, we will find that the air conditioning system will have to make an extra effort to air-condition the cabin, with the consequent consumption of energy.

Citroën C4 and Ë-C4.

3. Light cars are safer than dark ones (reality and myth)

There are different studies, for and against (NCBI, AAA Foundation), which have tried to find – sometimes successfully – a relationship between the color of the car and the probability of suffering an accident. The argument usually used is in the greater safety of cars with light and lively tones because they are visible in complicated conditions, such as the darkness of a tunnel, an alley, or the great contrasts that occur in wooded areas. That argument makes sense. We already tell you that there is statistical evidence for and against this claim and finding a justification is really difficult. In any case, the industry has already found a solution to solve the problem of low visibility of a car in such conditions, the lights on for 24 hours and daytime running lights. It is definitely not a topic that you should worry about.

Volkswagen Multivan.

4. Cost of purchase and repair (reality)

All you have to do is go to a dealer, or enter a brand’s configurator, to see how there are certain shades that continue to be an extra, generally a few hundred euros, compared to the most basic colors. Metallic and pearl ones generally still cost a little more. And it goes without saying that the special shades, which are sometimes used as the image of a new model, in their advertising campaigns, etc., also usually cost a few hundred euros. Regarding repairs, our main concern should be in the event that we choose a vehicle with a very specific tone and very rare finishes, for example matte tones. It is important that we inform ourselves before acquiring a car with such a special tone as a matte finish, as its maintenance may require special care, or restrictions, such as not using tunnel washers with rollers. It is also very important that we inform ourselves about your repair. We already tell you that they are very specific cases.

It is one of the most widespread myths, but completely false: red cars do not pay more for their insurance

Skoda Enyaq.

5. Will my insurance cost me more to buy a red car? (myth)

As much as it is repeated it will not be true. The myth that red cars have to take on more expensive insurance policies is just that, a myth. That same urban legend says that it is because red cars also have a certain predisposition to suffer more accidents. In reality, insurers do not take into consideration that our car is red, white, blue, or yellow.

Your insurance policy will be based mainly on other personal aspects, such as your accident history, your age group, and so on. But insuring a red car won’t make you a more dangerous driver as a result, and your insurer won’t charge you more for it.